Watch: Jennifer Hudson teams up with NBA legend Derek Fisher for All-Star Celebrity game warm-up

Jennifer Hudson officially announced during the latest episode of her show 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' that she will participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The TV personality revealed that she will be part of the Celebrity Game, which will take place in Indianapolis during the All-Star Weekend (February 17-18).

After the announcement, Hudson welcomed NBA legend Derek Fisher to the show, with the former LA Lakers point guard helping her warm up for the contest. Fisher helped Hudson learn how to shoot hoops and better prepare for the Celebrity All-Star Game.

The NBA has yet to announce the players that will compete in the All-Star Celebrity Game. Like every year, the game will feature some of the most famous music and TV stars in the United States.

Jennifer Hudson reveals reason for her participation in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Jennifer Hudson announced that she will be on the All-Star Celebrity roster in mid-February. The TV personality revealed the reason for her decision to ask to play in the game.

Hudson wanted to 'honor' her late brother, who passed away in October 2008. Her brother was a big basketball fan and the famous actress and singer was excited about being selected for the celebrity game.

"You all know the NBA All-Star Game is coming up? And you know I am a basketball mom? I always go every year with my son and his cousins. His birthday was February 17th and he was big on basketball too. This makes me a huge basketball fan and in honor of him I always make a point to celebrate his birthday that way," Jennifer Hudson said on her show, via People.

"It is finally happening! I have been invited to play on the NBA All-Star Basketball Team! Overall, I cannot shame these kids and I want to make my brother proud on his heavenly birthday. After I become the MVP, I will come back and tell y'all all about it."

Jennifer Hudson is looking forward to this game and will look to make her late brother proud. As we are waiting for the announcement of the All-Star Celebrity Game participants, Kevin Hart has claimed the MVP award four years in a row (2012-2015). Terrell Owens is a two-time MVP winner (2008-2009).

For his part, Derek Fisher did his best to help Hudson warm up for the game. Fisher, a five-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers, has been one of the few former champions who never became an All-Star in his career.

Two NBA superstars are expected to be selected to coach the respective teams. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis in two weeks from now.

