When is 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game? Date, time where to watch and more

Every year, the NBA All-Star celebrity game is one of the first events to kick off the league's biggest weekend. Famous people from all different areas join in on the fun to compete in front of a packed audience.

The 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game will take place on February 16th at 7:00 pm Eastern Time. It will be played in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Friday and Saturday's events will be held there, with the All-Star game iteself being played in the home arena of the Indiana Pacers.

The celebrity game will be the second official event of All-Star weekend. Leading up to the game, the NBA will be holding it's Basketball Hall of Fame press conference at 5:30 pm.

For those who want to tune in to the NBA All-Star celebrity game, it will be aired on TV. It is the only event of All-Star weekend that is televised on ESPN. Once the celebrity game wraps up, it will be followed by the Rising Stars Challenge, featuring all of the top young players in the league.

Who will be playing in the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game?

At this time, it has not been announced who will be competing in this year's NBA All-Star celebrity game. However, based on past years, it will be a mix of current and former athletes along with a mix of other big names.

Arguably the most notable player to compete in last year's event was Seattle Seakhawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. He ended up leading his team to victory alongside rapper 21 savage and current WNBA player Arike Ogunbowale. The winning squad was coached by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Dwyane Wade being an honorary captain.

On the other team, WWE star The Miz was one of the biggest standouts. He almost won the game with a half-court shot, but a review showed he didn't get it off before time expired.

Alongside the miss, some other big names on the squad were retired NFL and MLB players Calvin Johnson and Albert Pujols. Country music artist Kane Brown was among the notable non-athletes to take part in the event.

While these celebrities aren't known for their basketball talents, many have come and impressed at All-Star weekend. On more than one occasion, there has been times where celebs have even pulled off impressive dunks.

As the event gets closer, the names of this years participants are sure to slowly get announced. The All-Star celebrity game has always been a light-hearted event to kick off NBA All-Star weekend in a fun manner.

