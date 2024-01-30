LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

The LA Lakers have had a predictable storyline this season — win one, lose one. And come Tuesday, they jet off to Atlanta to take on the Hawks hoping to notch up a win against a struggling unit and put the forgettable 119-135 loss against the Houston Rockets on the backburner. Despite the loss on Monday, the Purple and Gold have managed to stay at .500 and ninth in the West. The matchup against the Hawks is also one that sees how their potential trade targets fare. However, there are chances that Dejounte Murray who has been linked to the Lakers will not probably suit up. This might be a dampener for the front office, but will be welcome news for LA who can defend the depleted Hawks backcourt better.

The Lakers will be facing the Hawks twice this season, with the second meeting scheduled for March 18 at the Crypto.com Arena. By then, there is no telling whether Murray will indeed be playing for LA, or if there is a new-look Lakers side. Atlanta also trails their opponents on a head-to-head matchup as LA leads 192-146.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Lakers (24-24) vs Hawks (19-27)

Date and time: Jan. 30, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The one way LA is winning the contest on Tuesday is by capitalizing on the Hawks' woeful defense that's put them at the bottom of the league in the department, and one of the major reasons why they are 19-27. They don't have the kind of defenders who can make life difficult for the wings and the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince and Austin Reaves who can drain 3s effortlessly can have a field day if they hit that rhythm early.

What they do have to be wary of is the offense that Trae Young brings to the mix. The guard is averaging 27.0 points and 10.8 assists this season and is the focal point of their offense. Like the top five teams in the East, the Hawks have managed to rebound well and have launched regularly from beyond the arc. That though will be difficult if Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis are both in the mix.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups

The Lakers will be without Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (knee surgery). LeBron James has said that he plans to play on Tuesday, while a flared-up groin saw Davis reveal that he would be a game-time decision.

Should Davis sit this one out, the Lakers will likely bring in Christian Wood to play alongside D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Hawks have a few players listed as questionable: Dejounte Murray (right hamstring tightness), De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation), Kobe Bufkin (G-League) and Seth Lundy (G-League). Bruno Fernando (lower back spasms), Mouhamed Gueye (right lower back stress fracture) and Vit Krejci (left shoulder) are ruled out.

The hosts will likely field the same starters they did against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdan Bogdanovich, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey and Clint Capela will be the probable starting five.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Spread: Lakers (+4.5) vs Hawks (-4.5)

Moneyline: Lakers (+155) vs Hawks (-190)

Total (o/u): 246

Player props: Anthony Davis, should he lace up, is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 25.5 (-105/-125). Murray is 21.5 for Atlanta with -110/-120.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Lakers have a bonafide chance to win this matchup and after their no-show against the Rockets, they will be keen to make amends and make a surge past that .500 mark. The factors to consider would be fatigue and the possible absence of Davis, but the visitors still have the necessary firepower to get past Atlanta. Chalk up a win for the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

