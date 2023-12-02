Did Kevin Hart buy the Golden State Warriors?

A few months ago, comedian Kevin Hart and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry were seen in a TV commercial for Chase Center Unlimited credit cards. In the commercial, Kevin Hart became the owner of the Warriors after purchasing the franchise through his Cash Freedom credit card.

Of course, this never happened in reality and the famous comedian has no ownership stake in the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Hart remains an avid basketball fan, but it appears he has no intention to buy a franchise anytime soon.

Hart has participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game multiple times and was named the MVP of the game four times in a row (2012-2015).

Draymond Green reveals how Kevin Hart's trash talk once gave the Golden State Warriors extra motivation

Draymond Green once talked about a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers from late February 2017. The four-time NBA champion shared his thoughts on what happened in the contest, which ended as a comfortanble win for Golden State.

Green said that Kevin Hart was in attendance at Wells Fargo Center and his trash talk gave the Warriors extra motivation to emerge victorious in Philadelphia.

"It's definitely a great energy in this building. It's usually like that every time we come here but then you throw Kevin [Hart] in there talking [smack] the whole game, it definitely makes it fun. It's one of those games where it gives you a little added motivation when you've got a guy sitting there talking," Draymond Green said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"I think it's fun for us, it's fun for them, it's good to see them drawing crowds like that after the few years they've had, putting this franchise back together. It's amazing to see."

Back in the day, Hart (a Sixers fan) and Draymond Green had a "feud," which led to a 3-point contest where the famous comedian almost defeated the four-time champion.

And it appears their "feud" continued in the Warriors vs. Sixers game, with Kevin Hart's trash talk giving Golden State extra motivation.

Fast forward to today, the Golden State Warriors are battling a rough start to the season with just nine wins over the first 19 games and three over the past 10. The franchise aims to have another title run and has eyes set at a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.