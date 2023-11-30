LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The LA Clippers (8-9) and Golden State Warriors (8-10) will go toe-to-toe on Thursday, November 30. Both teams boast aging rosters with star talent in the final stages of their career, who somehow still continue to operate at an elite level and defy their aging.

Golden State comes into the game on the back of a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings, who played some of their best basketball this season in that game and will now be looking to build off of that performance. The Clippers, on the other hand, have struggled to string wins together in the past few weeks.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: LA Clippers (8-9) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-10)

Date and Time: November 30, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview

Steve Kerr's bench rotation will be missing two elite ball-handler with impactful energy in Chris Paul and Gary Payton II due to injury. As such, Brandin Podziemski and Cory Joseph will likely be tasked with plugging those gaps.

The Clippers will need to contain the perimeter. Steph Curry has been exceptional this season, and Klay Thompson's scoring struggles won't last forever.

The key to defeating Golden State is locking down three-point range on defense and playing a physical game around the rim on offense.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Projected starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup could look like this: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

Now that the Warriors have a full-strength starting lineup back on the floor, they will be expected to begin chalking up some wins and getting their season back on track.

The LA Clippers starting lineup could look include James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. The Clippers starting lineup is scary, containing elite playmaking, perimeter defense and an incredible scoring punch.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

Steph Curry enters the game averaging 29.7 points per game on 47.9% shooting and 43.5% from 3-point range. He is -115 to score under 29.5 points against the Clippers.

Klay Thompson's shooting struggles have been well documented to begin the new season. He enters the game against LA, shooting 36.4% from 3-point range and is -115 to score under 3.5 threes.

Draymond Green will be playing in his second game since returning from a five-game suspension. He's -120 to secure over 6.5 rebounds against the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard is -170 to dish out more than 3.5 assists against the Warriors. He's averaging 3.4 dimes per game at present.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are slight favorites heading into their game against the LA Clippers. Steve Kerr's team are -5 on the spread and -205 on the money line. However, the Warriors will need to figure out how to break down the Clippers' sturdy wing defense and manipulate Ivica Zubac, who is a reliable rim protector in the middle of the floor.

Still, James Harden's recent performance level, coupled with strong starts from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, will ensure that the Clippers will be a tough fight for the Warriors, especially given the team's recent struggles when closing out games.