Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 29, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a three-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. The 76ers are on a two-game win streak, while the Pelicans are on a two-game losing one. The two teams are facing off for the first time this season, with their second matchup scheduled for Mar. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers have cooled off after a hot start. They began the season with an 8-1 record but have lost four of their last eight games. The 76ers have been eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament after losing two of their four games in the group stage.

They weren't even in contention for the Wild Card spot from the East, as the Knicks, Cavaliers, Magic and Nets had better records in their respective groups. The two games added to their regular-season schedule are against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, surprised many by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament. They visit Sacramento to take on the Kings in the knockout round as they look to make it to Las Vegas. However, they are coming off two major back-to-back losses to the bottom-table Utah Jazz and will be motivated to snap their losing streak.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) vs New Orleans Pelicans (9-9)

Date and Time: Nov. 29, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

Nick Nurse's defensive principles have boosted the Philadelphia 76ers' defense while the new-look offense with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid is doing wonders.

The team is utilizing Embiid as a playmaking center, who's setting up screens and multiple hand-offs in a single possession. That has turned the guards and wings into lethal scoring options.

Despite their inconsistent recent form, the Sixers are fourth in the East with a 12-5 record. They have fallen below the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, but a win will see them jump to second.

They have a few injury concerns, though. Kelly Oubre Jr., Jaden Springer and Danuel House Jr. are out due to a fractured rib, illness and quadriceps contusion, respectively.

The New Orleans Pelicans also have major injuries, but Zion Williamson is fortunately not one of them. He has been largely available this season after undergoing multiple surgeries and missing a lot of time in the last two seasons. As a result, they're one of the best teams in the league in rebounding. They are fourth in offensive boards and sixth in total rebounds.

The Pelicans have upgraded CJ McCollum's status to questionable. He has missed the last 12 games due to a small pneumothorax in his right lung. Trey Murphy III and Matt Ryan are doubtful to play due to left knee meniscectomy and a calf strain, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to start Nicolas Batum as the power forward as long as Kelly Oubre Jr. is sidelined. Joel Embiid should be the center as usual, with Tyrese Maxey as the point guard. Tobias Harris will retain his position as the small forward, and De'Anthony Melton will join Maxey in the backcourt.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, should start Dyson Daniels as the point guard if CJ McCollum does sit out. Jonas Valanciunas will be the center and Zion Williamson will be power forward, as usual. Brandon Ingram will likely join Daniels in the backcourt and Herbert Jones will be the small forward.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting Tips

The 76ers are favored to win this game, but, surprisingly, not by a big margin. They are -1.5 (-110) favorites to win, with several sportsbooks setting them as a -1 favorite.

The points total is predicted to be over/under 230.5, and the moneyline has opened up at -122 for the Sixers and +103 for the Pelicans. The totals have gone over in three of the last five games for the 76ers, while they have gone under in the last five games for the Pelicans.

Two-time scoring champion Joel Embiid's points prop is set at over/under 32.5, while it's 26.5 for Tyrese Maxey. Embiid has averaged 32.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in his last five outings. Zion Williamson's point prop is set at over/under 23.5.

The rebounds prop is set at 10.5 for Embiid and 5.5 for Williamson, who has had two games with double-digit rebounds this season. The threes-made prop is set at 3.5 for Tyrese Maxey. He's shooting over 40% from downtown on over eight attempts per game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers should win even though the Pelicans are at home. The new-look Sixers' offensive system could turn out to be too tough for the Pelicans to contain.

Additionally, Zion Williamson might not be able to score in the paint at will, with Joel Embiid protecting the rim at a high level.

