"Another black father" - Draymond Green condemns reports demeaning Tee Morant for Ja Morant's issues

Draymond Green recently went to bat for Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, amid reports that the Grizzlies' star's father has been a contributing factor in his off-court struggles.

As Green and the rest of the league gear up for the start of the season next week, Morant will be forced to watch from the sidelines as he serves a 25-game suspension for his conduct this offseason.

Last season, Morant found himself involved in several controversies off the court. There was an altercation with a teenager that has Morant currently embroiled in a legal affair. There was also an incident at a mall where police were called after Morant and his entourage got into it with a security guard.

During the season, a heated spat with the Indiana Pacers was followed up by a car carrying Morant tracing a red dot on members of the Pacers' traveling party. The incident that resulted in Morant being suspended, however, was when the young star filmed himself on Instagram Live brandishing a firearm.

After then heading into the offseason following a first-round playoff exit, Morant was again seen wielding a gun while on an Instagram livestream, prompting a 25-game suspension. According to a recent report, Tee Morant's influence hasn't helped his son stay focused.

In an Instagram story, Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the allegations, writing:

"Oh no... let's not remove another black father from their child life. They not going for it anyway outta Sumter."

@Money23Green - Instagram

Looking at the accusations made against Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, prior to Draymond Green's post

What many fans may not know about Ja Morant is that his father, Tee Morant, was a basketball player himself. When he was an aspiring hooper playing at Hillcrest High School in South Carolina, he and Ray Allen led the team to a state title in 1993.

Although he played collegiate basketball for an HBCU school, Tee Morant didn't wind up making it to the NBA. According to the anonymous insider, ESPN quoted in their report:

"'Tee has been a major driving force in all of this,' the source is quoted as saying. 'He never made the NBA, but this was his chance to live like he's an NBA superstar. That's been a problem from the beginning.'"

Allegedly, Ja Morant and his father frequently go to bars and strip clubs in the Memphis area, having a good time and drinking together. The pair allegedly did so on nights when the Grizzlies star had games the next day.

With the 2023-24 season right around the corner, the hope is that when Ja Morant's 25-game suspension is up, he's able to keep his focus on the court.