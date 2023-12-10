"I shot 99%": Kevin Hart's comedic timing is perfect on his Unplugged show for NBA

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is an avid NBA fan and he is given the chance to be on the mic hosting an NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers watch party. Armed with his quick wit and humorous banters, he did not disappoint and delivered in spades.

In just the 10:51 mark of the first quarter, D'Angelo Russell drove to the basket and got a foul on Bruce Brown to make him earn two free throws. The first free throw was a miss and that is when Kevin Hart was quick on his jokes.

"This is frustrating to me. When I see point guards missing foul shots that is extremely frustrating to me," said Hart

The comedian has appeared in multiple NBA celebrity games and won the MVP award four consecutive times between 2012 to 2015. This accomplishment by Hart has been brought up every time he talks about the NBA and claims he has all the right to talk about basketball.

"I shot 99% from the line, when I played in the church league," said Hart. "I can give you Deacon Johnson's number, I can give you Pastor Rob's number... my numbers were strong. 99% from the line."

Furthermore, his watch stream co-hosts asked about his numbers in the church league he played in.

"I think my final season before I retired I averaged six points, 32 assists, seven steals," claimed Hart. "When you are passing to the Lord, no one can hardly stop you."

Kevin Hart is the starting guard in The Ringer's All-Star Celebrity Game players list

The five-foot-four Kevin Hart has been a staple figure in NBA Celebrity All-Star games and he truly adds color to the festivity. Having won four consecutive NBA awards in the early 2010s, he was able to join other players in The Ringer's All-Time list alongside Nelly, Arne Duncan, Brian McKnight, Terrell Owens, and Jason Sudeikis.

In an interview with Jim Rome, Hart officially announced his retirement from the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

“I’m officially retired from the Celebrity All-Star Game,” Hart said. “I can’t do it anymore, I’ve done all there is to do, my kids are happy, they feel like their dad went out on top. I think if I go back it’s only going to get worse, I can’t go down, I can only go up, and I left with a bang. I did what all the greats say you should do.”

But more than the retirement, Hart bares that he retired after getting humiliated by Mo'ne Davis and called an investigation of her eligibility to play.

“That little girl embarrassed me on live television,” Hart said. “It’s only going to get worse if I keep going back. I don’t want to see what’s going to happen next. Basically, any 13-year old girl that can throw an 80 mile-per-hour fastball, something’s wrong. I want the girl checked for substances, I said it. I want her checked, the girl’s too good.”

Of course, Kevin Hart appears on NBA shows from time to time, but his NBA Celebrity All-Star Game performances will always be etched as one of the wittiest acts that he did.