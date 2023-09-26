Kevin Hart mocks his 76ers in interaction with Jayson Tatum, sarcastically labels them as Celtics 'eventual' stoppers

Since he was selected third overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has gone on to become one of the best players in the league today. In the six seasons that he has played with the Celtics, Tatum has averaged 22.5 points per game (45.8% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds.

Throughout his tenure in the league, the Celtics forward has gone through numerous clashes with different stars and elite teams in the postseason. One team that he has faced a lot in the playoffs is the Philadelphia 76ers. In those three meetings, Tatum and his Celtics have gotten the edge over the Sixers each time.

Hilariously, in an interview with Kevin Hart on LOL Network's "Cold as Balls," Hart had something to say about his 76ers getting in the way of Jayson Tatum's championship aspirations:

"One thing that stands in the way of that, of course, the Philadelphia 76ers," Hart said. "We will. Eventually."

From Hart's comments, he had a satirical stance on his Sixers "eventually" beating Tatum and his Boston Celtics.

Interestingly, the Sixers were close to accomplishing this during the second-round series of the 2023 playoffs. After a dominant 115-103 Game 5 win at Boston's TD Arena, the 76ers were in a commanding 3-2 lead for the series.

Heading into Game 6, the Sixers only had to close the deal at their homecourt and they would have finally eliminated the Celtics. They were close to pulling this off until Jayson Tatum went on to score 11 straight points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

It was an incredible showing for Tatum, who finished the ball game with 19 points after struggling since the start of the game. Heading into Game 7, tied 3-3, Tatum went on to play in a dominant fashion as he put up 51 points. He shot 17-of-28, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, while adding 13 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kevin Hart responded to Jayson Tatum following his Game 7 performance

Following Jayson Tatum's performance, he talked to ESPN's Lisa Salters and mentioned Kevin Hart in a shout-out, and that he should pick up his phone calls.

In response to Tatum, the comedian posted a video via Instagram while still trying to move on from the disappointing Sixers' loss:

"All right, I'm hurt," Hart said. "The world knows it. I don't have to hide it. But, I'm not a sore loser. It's not about how you win, it's how you lose, and I'm going to lose like a man ... Jayson Tatum, I hate it but I have to give you the props. I gotta congratulate you, my friend. You are the true competitor that you proved to be today. You showed up. You showed out."

Hart showcased sportsmanship in his response to Celtics' Jayson Tatum while remaining hilarious at the same time in his Instagram video.