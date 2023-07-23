Watch: Newly weds Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula dance to “Back at One”, performed by the legendary Brian McKnight

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid finally got his ring. The reigning NBA MVP married his longtime girlfriend Anne de Paula on Saturday in the Hamptons.

Among those who attended the wedding ceremony were Embiid’s family, relatives and friends from Cameroon. Several of the big man’s teammates with the Sixers also came in to share the day with the team’s franchise player.

Those who were at the wedding saw the newlywed couple dance to Brian McKnight’s “Back at One (via ClutchPoints):”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula first met in 2018 via a mutual friend. They started dating after a few months of getting to know each other. In September 2020, the two welcomed Arthur Elijah into their world.

In 2021, the Sports Illustrated model had this to say in an interview with ESPN:

"He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you. His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That's the type of person you want to have around."

Earlier this month, the NBA’s back-to-back scoring champ told Maverick Carter in the Uninterrupted Film Festival that he would be getting married soon. Soon was apparently on Saturday afternoon at a church wedding in New York attended by the couple’s close friends and families.

Joel Embiid is looking to win an NBA ring whether it’s in Philadelphia or not

Joel Embiid has been adamant that he wants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the championship. A few weeks ago, some critics claimed that there is already a huge crack in that resolve when he said this in an interview:

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don't know where that's going to be, whether that's in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one and then you can think about the next one.

“It's not easy, it takes more than one, two, three guys. You got to have good people around you, and every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can produce and make it happen."

Swipa @SwipaCam



If I was a Philly fan I’d ask Embiid, “How didn’t you have a chance vs the Hawks in 21 or up 3-2 on the Celtics?”



PLAY BETTER IN THE PLAYOFFS



pic.twitter.com/LPrHKi1XnI “I just want to win a championship…Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”If I was a Philly fan I’d ask Embiid, “How didn’t you have a chance vs the Hawks in 21 or up 3-2 on the Celtics?”PLAY BETTER IN THE PLAYOFFS

After his comments became viral, “The Process” tried to belittle his comments when he replied to a fan on Twitter:

“Buddy Check my middle name”

Joel Embiid’s “middle name” on Twitter is “Troel,” which suggested that he wasn’t completely serious about going elsewhere for his championship ring.

The Cameroonian has won nearly everything there is to win individually. He’s already the MVP after finishing runner-up the previous two years to Nikola Jokic.

Joel Embiid has a ring with Anne de Paula. It’s the NBA championship ring that he’ll continue to be chasing.

Also read: Which NBA player discovered Joel Embiid at a basketball camp? Here are all the details

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!