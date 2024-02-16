Stephen A. Smith injury update: Is 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity coach available for game following ankle injury?

Longtime TV personality Stephen A. Smith is set to coach one of the two NBA All-Star Celebrity Game teams in Indianapolis this weekend. However, the outspoken First Take host suffered an ankle injury leading up to Friday's game, forcing him to take a trip to the hospital.

Although he won't be playing in the game, Smith will coach opposite NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who co-hosts First Take with him on ESPN. On Friday's episode of First Take, Tim Legler joined Molly Qerim, and the duo discussed the situation.

Adam Schefter relayed an update to fans, indicating that Smith is wearing an ankle brace after injuring himself while practicing against Micah Parsons. Despite the injury, and the subsequent trip to the hospital, Stephen A. Smith will be coaching the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

"Injury update: After a trip to the hospital, @stephenasmith is in an ankle brace for an injury he suffered practicing against Micah Parsons for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Smith will, however, coach tonight’s game. “Definitely,” he texted."

Smith then reposted the tweet, simply laughing and posting a series of emojis.

Looking at details of the Stephen A. Smith vs. Shannon Sharpe NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, Feb. 16

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is set to take place tonight, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) at the Lucas Oil Stadium. This year's celebrity game will see Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe's teams compete against one another.

This year's All-Star Celebrity game will also see the two coaches with a number of notable assistants, in addition to celebrity players. Ahead of tip-off, check out the full rosters and coaching staffs below:

Team Shannon

Coaching Staff:

Shannon Sharpe (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

50 Cent (Rapper)

Peyton Manning (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

Roster:

Anuel AA (Music artist)

Kai Cenat (Content creator/streamer)

Conor Daly (IndyCar driver)

Walker Hayes (Music artist)

Quincy Isaiah (Actor)

Jewell Loyd (WNBA player)

Micah Parsons (NFL player)

Lilly Singh (Content creator/TV personality)

SiR (Music artist)

Dylan Wang (Actor)

Team Stephen A

Coaching Staff:

Stephen A. Smith (TV personality)

Lil Wayne (Rapper)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Roster:

Adam Blackstone (Music artist)

Natasha Cloud (WNBA player)

Jennifer Hudson (Music artist)

Tristan Jass (Basketball content creator)

AJ McLean (Music artist)

Kwame Onwuachi (Celebrity chef)

Metta World Peace (Former NBA player)

Jack Ryan (Streetball player)

CJ Stroud (NFL player)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic track/field star)

Following the celebrity game, the next generation of NBA stars will take the center court for the Panini Rising Stars contest, which is scheduled for the same night. Saturday will then see the dunk contest, and the three-point contest will take place before the All-Star game on Sunday night.