NBA Celebrity Game Team Shannon vs Team Stephen A. stats and box scores

Team Shannon (Sharpe) and Team Stephen A. (Smith) opened up the 2024 NBA All-Star game festivities with a matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The co-hosts of ESPN’s “First Take” took time off their busy schedules to be on the sidelines leading their respective teams.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson served as Harpe’s assistant coach while Lil Wayne and A’Ja Smith were Smith’s deputies on the sidelines.

Sharpe’s roster includes:

NFL player Micah Parsons

IndyCar driver Conor Daly

Actor Quincy Isaiah

WNBA all-star Jewell Loyd

Streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat

Actor Dylan Wang

Actress and YouTuber Lilly Singh

Singer-songwriter Sir

Country singer Walker Hayes

Latin singer Anuel AA

NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua

Smith’s lineup includes:

Singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson

Former NBA star and Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest)

Basketball entertainer Jack Ryan

Singer AJ McLean

NFL player CJ Stroud

Chef Kwame Onwuachi

WNBA player Natasha Cloud

Musician Adam Blackstone

Olympic high-jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi

NFL wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

Team Shannon opened the game with Quincy Isaiah, Jewell Lloyd, Puka Nacua, Micah Parsons and Lilly Singh. Team Stephen A. rolled out Natasha Cloud, Jennifer Hudson, Tristan Jass, Metta Sandiford-Artest and C.J. Stroud.

Parsons started the game on fire, hitting all of his team’s first 10 points. Nacua also got in the act by adding a couple of baskets, including one highlight reel dunk. Smith’s team, however, held ground and led 26-22 after the first quarter.

YouTube sensation Kai Cenat and actor Dylan Wang pushed Sharpe’s team to the lead in the second period. Wang showed some smooth moves, which earned wild cheers from the crowd. Team Shannon grabbed a 52-45 halftime lead over Team Stephen A.

C.J. Stroud, Tristan Jass and Natasha Cloud stepped up in the third quarter for Smith’s team. They won the “On Fire” challenge during the break which made their points double for the first five minutes of the second half. After three quarters, Sharpe’s team only held a 72-71 advantage.

NFL superstars Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud are living up to the hype. They have been the best players of their respective teams and are expected to battle for the MVP award after the game.

Parsons, Wang and Nacua put Team Shannon in the lead over Team Stephen. A. after a tied game midway through the fourth quarter. Wang and Nacua had a couple of 3-pointers while Parsons continued his dominance in the paint.

After a fun-filled and exciting night, Shannon Sharpe's team emerged with a 100-91 win over Stephen A. Smith's squad. Micah Parsons was promptly named the MVP. The Dallas Cowboys' superstar linebacker finished with a game-high 37 points to go with a game-best 16 rebounds.

Team Shannon vs Team Stephen A. stats and box scores

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Team Shannon 22 30 20 28 100 Team Stephen A. 26 19 26 20 91

Team Shannon stats

Player PTS REB AST Dylan Wang 18 2 3 Micah Parsons 37 16 3 Puka Nacua 16 5 4

Team Stephen A. stats

Player PTS REB AST CJ Stroud 31 9 4 Tristan Jass 27 10 6