Watch: Kai Cenat rolls with Steph Curry for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game flexing $6000 Louis Vuitton bag & puffing cigar

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry walked down with streamer Kai Cenat in preparation for the All-Star Celebrity Game. Cenat was puffing a cigar next to the four-time champion as they made their way to the game. The two will be participating in different events for the All-Star Weekend.

Cenat will play for Team Shannon, coached by NFL icon Shannon Sharpe. He'll play alongside SiR, Lily Singh and many more. For the Warriors guard, he'll go head-to-head in a three-point shootout against WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu. Curry will also suit up for the Western Conference All-Stars as a reserve for his tenth appearance on Sunday.

The streamer was dressed up in an all-Louis Vitton outfit with Curry. Kai also had a bag of the same brand worth $6,000, as per justinreed.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: LeBron James expressing desire to play with Steph Curry among factors behind Joe Lacob inquiry: Warriors Insider

Steph Curry checks in on Sabrina Ionescu

Ionescu is in Indiana as she'll take on Steph Curry in a three-point game. Many are excited to find out which among them is the better shooter. In the previous WNBA All-Star Three-Point contest, the Liberty guard set a record and scored 37 points. She also holds the most threes made in a single season in the league, with 128.

For Curry, shooting the three is second nature. He's the all-time leader in three-pointers made in the NBA, with 3,642 and counting. The All-Star guard surpassed Ray Allen, who previously held the record with 2,973. In addition, he has the single record for most threes made in a season with 402.

As Ionescu was practicing, Curry made his way towards the star and greeted her with a hug. The two had a small chat before their one-on-one battle against each other.

Expand Tweet

Their game is bound to be epic, with fans and stars already choosing which one will win. Curry's longtime teammate Klay Thompson, had some jokes when choosing which among the two he thinks will win. Thompson jokingly picked the WNBA star to win against his All-Star teammate.

"I got the Bay Area’s finest, Sabrina all day. Since she set a record last year, I think she missed one," Thompson said. When asked if she is better than Steph, he replied "Oh yeah, her all day."

Also read: Watch: Steph Curry slings an incredible shot that finds nothing but net from 100-plus feet