Watch: Steph Curry slings an incredible shot that finds nothing but net from 100-plus feet

Steph Curry was at his best during the Golden State Warriors pre-game warmups before their home clash against the LA Clippers. Known for his shootaround gimmicks, Curry gave fans another spectacle on Wednesday when he slung a 100-plus footer, which found nothing but net for a clean splash.

Here's the video:

Curry was in the tunnel when he attempted that wild shot as fans chanted his name. The rousing support certainly played a role in the two-time MVP giving the fans something more to cheer about.

Curry had many of these moments in the past, but this season, he was relatively quiet on that front. However, his latest shootaround antics are undoubtedly going to be talked about for a long time.

Steph Curry had briefly halted his pre-game routines this season

Steph Curry is renowned for entertaining fans even before the game starts. His pre-game routines and workouts were open to fans for several years. However, amid the Golden State Warriors' rough start this season, Curry briefly halted the public display of his shootaround in December.

That came on the heels of his personal struggles, the chatter around the team and the need to regroup his focus. Curry started doing his pre-game warmups and shootaround with Warriors' coach Bruce Fraser well before fans were allowed in the arena before games.

By the time fans were present courtside, Curry was already in the locker room completing his final preparations. However, the latest viral moment from a pre-game routine may have ended Curry's hiatus from entertaining fans before games.

Steph Curry and Warriors are on a roll

After a tumultuous start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have found consistency and rhythm for the first time this season over the past two weeks. The Warriors have gone 8-3 in this stretch. Steph Curry, averaging 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 46/42/93 splits, is finally getting some much-needed support from his cast.

Draymond Green has seemingly overcome his issues on the court that have led to him serving multiple suspensions already. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is settling into a reduced role, allowing Steve Kerr to be more flexible with his rotations and lineups.

Jonathan Kuminga is replicating his preseason form and taking over as the undisputed No. 2 option behind Curry. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins has shrugged off his dismal run, producing elite two-way performances.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski is doing a tremendous job alongside Dario Saric to keep the bench production intact. The Warriors are getting what they envisioned with their roster shakeup and rotations, making them a dark horse contender in the West.

