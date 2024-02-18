Kai Cenat wins Best Just Chatting award at The Streamer Awards 2024, CaseOh takes home the Best Variety Streamer award 

On February 17, 2024, Twitch star Kai Cenat won the Best Just Chatting award at The Streamer Awards 2024. This is the second consecutive year the New Yorker has been honored at the annual ceremony. This year, Cenat was nominated alongside some of the biggest names in the livestreaming world, such as Hasan "HasanAbi," Dennis "PaymoneyWubby," Will Neff, and Josh "YourRAGE."

While the 22-year-old was unable to attend the live event, he did address the community through a pre-recorded video. Expressing his delight at winning an award at The Streamer Awards 2024, Kai Cenat said:

"Okay. So apparently, I just got nominated for Just Chatting streamer of the year? So, if you see this, that means I won! That means I won, man. Appreciate everybody who voted for me. Shout out to everybody who is also nominated. This year was a big year for me and all I can thank is God. And, you know, it was a big year for me. And, man, I can't believe I won this award! So, appreciate everybody, and yeah, thank you so much!"

Meanwhile, Tanner "CaseOh" took home the Best Variety Streamer title at The Streamer Awards 2024. Here's what he said about it:

"Sorry, I couldn't be there again for the awards. But I really do appreciate the Variety Streamer award. As you can tell, I do a wide variety of things - not food-related, of course. But, I really do appreciate y'all and I love you all, man. Thank you!"

"Kai's had some of the craziest moments in his room while in the Just Chatting category" - Fans react as Kai Cenat and CaseOh win big awards at The Streamer Awards 2024

The Streamer Awards 2024 dominated social media, with the function attracting over 600,000 concurrent viewers across multiple platforms. As mentioned earlier, Kai Cenat won the Best Just Chatting Streamer title, and several netizens congratulated him on adding another accolade to his collection:

X user @iqkev praised the AMP-affiliated streamer by writing:

"Kai's had some of the craziest moments in his room while in the Just Chatting category, deserved (Goat emoji)."

However, some community members believed that YourRAGE "got robbed" of the award:

Coming to CaseOh, X user @easymoneycam1 expressed their delight at the 25-year-old receiving the Best Variety Streamer award:

Meanwhile, some fans took the opportunity to share lighthearted comments, writing:

Along with winning the Best Just Chatting award at The Streamer Awards 2024, Kai Cenat also won the highly coveted Streamer of the Year title.