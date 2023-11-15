Kai Cenat's 5 viral livestream moments of 2023

Kai Cenat is a popular 22-year-old Twitch streamer and rapper from New York City, America. He has a massive following on Twitch, with a total of 7.8 million followers and over 113,000 subscribers, making him the second-most subscribed streamer on the platform.

His content is primarily focused on comedy and real-life vlogs, and he has played about 167 games on his stream so far. He was recently awarded the title of "Streamer of the Year" for the year 2023.

Being the second-most subbed Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat has had his fair share of viral moments throughout his career, good and bad.

Exploring Kai Cenat's Top Five Viral Clips

5) Kai Cenat encountered a banned streamer during his blind date

In February 2023, a clip went viral from when Kai Cenat was hosting a subathon on Twitch. Hours into the stream, in a speed dating segment, Kai came face-to-face with streamer liledjanet. He quickly realized that the woman streamer was banned from Twitch.

Kai went on to ask Dremo if he knew that she was banned and apologized to Twitch immediately, stating that he did not know that she was banned on the Amazon-owned platform. Kai said:

"Twitch Gods please. I did not know. I mean that's on her right, that's not on me (Na na na yeah - Dremo) Okay, okay,okay! I'm panicking bruh. Aight bet. Chat, I did not even know....I was not aware."

Cenat continued to tell his chat that he does not condone ban evasion and if you're banned on Twitch, you shouldn't be on the platform taking part in any activities being held on the platform. He continued:

"Ayy, if you guys don't know, once you're banned on Twitch, you're banned on Twitch. I don't condone that. On behalf of Twitch, if you're banned on here please stay off the platform so this can be a safe environment. If you know you're banned on twitch, unfortunately, you cannot participate in any activities that's on Twitch."

4) Escaping his own jail to meet the fangirls

In October 2023, Kai Cenat announced that he would be spending seven days in jail and streaming 24/7 about all his whereabouts and doings there. Fans initially thought that the streamer was going to jail however it was just a promo for a game that he announced and later streamed.

This clip of the award-winning streamer went viral, where he is seen jumping the prison fence to meet up with his female fans. The viewer who clipped it from the stream named it "Kai Escapes for the Gyaldem".

3) Breaking the 300K subscriber record

Kai Cenat was already known for being the first African-American Twitch streamer to hit 200k Subscribers when he also broke the Twitch record.

During Kai's streaming marathon for Black History Month, he mentioned that streaming every day continuously was tiresome and the hardest thing to do.

On the last day of his subathon and history month, he broke the Twitch record by surpassing 300,000 subscribers. One viewer captured the clip of Cenat being overwhelmed. He said in the clip:

"Stop saying 'I did it' - we did it....On the last day of Black History Month, we broke 300,000! And I'm so happy I did it with the people around me. I couldn't have chosen anybody else to do this with."

2) Reacting to Adin Ross's p**n scandal

This clip went viral on Twitch, YouTube, and even X (formerly Twitter) during the Adin Ross scandal. Kai Cenat is seen reacting to a tweet made by Twitter user @JakeSucky about how Adin Ross was streaming explicit content to his viewers.

Kai Cenat read the whole tweet and then reacted surprisingly to the news that he had read. He even mentioned that he thought Ross was joking and had a jaw-dropping reaction:

"what da...what? What? I thought he was joking about that! Is that..is that? He didn't!"

1) When a kid tried to crash Kai Cenat's universal trip with 'xQc'

Kai Cenat is no stranger to having his private space invaded. The kid who crashed the Game Awards back in 2022, once again appeared when Cenat and XQC were on their Universal trip together.

In the clip we can see the kid trying to converse with Kai however Cenat immediately recognizes him and asks him to leave. The clip has since gone viral and many fans are even talking about it.

Fans talking about the stream sniper Game Awards Kid (Image taken from Reddit)

The award-winning streamer has had numerous viral moments and consistently shatters records, maintaining immense popularity. Kai Cenat also recently starred in a short film Global Pursuit.

The movie was beloved by fans and caught the critic's attention. Kai continues to pursue his Twitch channel while also showcasing his creativity in other areas such as acting and music.