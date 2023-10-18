Adin Ross' 5 most viral livestreaming moments of 2023 so far

Adin Ross is a 23-year-old Kick streamer from Florida, USA, who began his career in the livestreaming industry as a teenager. Known for his gambling and Just Chatting content, Ross has amassed a legion of devoted fans after collaborating with celebrities such as 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and others.

With a penchant for connecting with his audience, he's not just a gamer but a digital entertainer extraordinaire. Whether dominating the virtual realm or engaging in lively discussions, Adin's infectious energy knows no bounds. This list will delve into his most viral livestreams of 2023

Exploring Adin Ross' viral livestreams of 2023

5) Adin Ross live streams p**n

In February 2023, Jake Lucky posted a clip of Ross' stream on X (formerly Twitter), where the 23-year-old is clearly seen accessing a p**nographic website. Although censored, the explicit website's logo was clearly visible in the top left corner.

In his defense, he stated:

"I don’t support porn, I don’t support this s**t. I don’t condone it. I don’t support it."

Following the incident, Twitch decided to ban the Floridian permanently. Outraged by the strict action, he responded with another stream explaining his side and later uploaded it on YouTube.

In the video, Adin Ross is upset with Twitch's actions and asks the viewers about their opinions:

"The world is in a f****d up place. I don't give a f**k, I am me! And luckily, there is no such thing as getting cancelled in my mind. Why do we cancel people who make mistakes? Why don't we teach them how to correct themselves?"

Fans supported Adin's stance and agreed that Twitch was becoming home for "a bunch of snowflakes." On the other hand, others felt Twitch was right in banning the streamer as he did not consider the average age group of his viewers and that the stream was too inappropriate for some.

4) Adin interviews Kim Jong Un

Adin Ross duped the entire internet by asserting that he had arranged an interview with Kim Jong Un, resulting in a reported platform record. On September 19, 2023, Ross announced that he had the North Korean leader "locked in" for a conversation scheduled to air within the next 48 hours, saying:

"Chat, so look, bro..I'm getting it in today's stream. I (am) so over my team, I have to address this s**t now. Listen..okay, Kim Jong Un is locked in (for) tomorrow's stream, at 7:30 Miami time."

The internet went wild following the announcement, fetching the Kick streamer a massive viewership boost of 333,506. However, the alleged 'Kim Jong Un' was nothing but an impersonator named Howard X, an actor for the website Cameo.

However, as per the Daily Loud, the revelation that the man featured in the stream was an impersonator resulted in a new record for the highest number of viewers lost in a single minute during a live broadcast.

3) Ross claims there are only two genders

The 23-year-old went viral for the wrong reasons again in February 2023. Backing up an earlier livestream, Ross posted an extremely controversial tweet, where he stated:

"There are only two genders"

The post got 50 million views and stirred up heated debates among various groups on social media. Adin Ross later made it clear that his tweet wasn't directed towards the LGBTQ+ community but at those attempting to "cancel" him.

2) Adin tells a fan to "p*ss in his brother's face"

During a livestream in March 2023, Adin Ross asked his subs to join him before he began requesting them to perform bizarre tasks. In one such instance, a participant in a video call with Adin said that his sibling was a fan of Hassan, the Turkish-American influencer. In response, the streamer said:

"He’s a Hasan Fan? Oh my god, this makes (me) hate him even more...p*ss in his face! Bro, if you slit his throat, I think I’ll give you 20k."

Fans were not happy with his statement and showed their disappointment as such:

In another instance, Adin Ross asked a viewer to enter their sister's room and toss her stuff around while hitting the walls with a baseball bat, which again sparked a negative response.

1) Adin streams with Andrew Tate after trafficking charges

Andrew Tate was a professional kickboxer before transitioning into an internet personality in 2017 and gaining notoriety for his provocative content across YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

In July 2022, Adin Ross invited Tate to join a livestream to discuss his controversial views on women, relationships, and the concept of being an "alpha male." As the stream gained a lot of views, they continued streaming together, with Tate acting as the Floridian's "Big Brother."

Adin Ross with Andrew Tate (Image via Twitter/adinross)

In December 2022, a serious turn of events unfolded as Andrew and his brother, Tristan, were apprehended by the Romanian authorities on charges related to multiple instances of human trafficking. Despite being added to Tate's visitor list during his time in Romanian custody, Ross ultimately chose not to visit him. However, once Tate was released and placed under house arrest, they did stream together again, which bought in several thousand viewers.