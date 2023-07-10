"I was told I would be arrested" - Adin Ross reveals why he didn't visit Andrew Tate when he was imprisoned in Romania

On July 10, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross responded to those who wanted him to apologize to Andrew Tate. The discussion began when the Florida-native claimed to have encountered a person in Las Vegas. According to Ross, the individual confronted him by asking why he had not written letters or visited the former professional kickboxer while the latter was imprisoned in Romania.

Adin Ross then revealed that he planned on meeting up with Andrew Tate in prison. However, he decided to back out when he was told that he would be arrested:

"I literally said, 'You're right. I did not write him.' But, I was about to go to Romania. But, I was told I would be arrested. Hello?! I was going to visit that motherf**ker!"

"Tate doesn't give a f**k" - Adin Ross responds to fans asking him to apologize to Andrew Tate

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate are known to be closely associated with one another. However, the two internet stars clashed last month (on June 25, 2023), when the "Top G" called out the streamer for his anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Andrew Tate remarked:

"You're a f**king bigot. That is disgusting! Where did you get that idea? Where would you come up with the crazy idea that there are only two genders? When did that get into your brain? You should know better."

Even Andrew Tate's manager, known as "Sartorial Shooter," went after Ross, claiming that he had "no respect" for the streamer. He said:

"Oh, man! I had no respect for the guy before! I mean... Unbelievable! Look, if you're going to have access to powerful motivators and powerful clear feedback from someone like Tate, and you're still going to choose drugs, gambling, hedonism, then I really couldn't care. As far as I am concerned, people like that don't exist. They're not worth my time."

Earlier today, Adin Ross brought up a fan who asked him why he hadn't contacted Andrew Tate while the latter was serving time in the Romanian prison:

"To all you motherf**kers that think you know me and know this s**t... listen, motherf**kers! You don't! I had a motherf**ker in Vegas, ask me, 'Why didn't you write Tate in jail?' I swear to god! On my life! I was running through the casino, somebody said, 'Why did you not write Tate in jail?' Hey, idiot! Are you dumb?! Like, some of you guys are not real. There's no f**king way!"

After explaining why he did not meet with Andrew Tate in Romania, Adin Ross lashed out at his fans by calling them "bots." He also claimed to have privately apologized to the 36-year-old personality:

"I'm sorry, bro! Okay? Sorry to you guys! Tate doesn't give a f**k. Because I apologized to him (and) he was like, 'It's cool.' But, you bot a*s motherf**kers let this be like, 'Oh, my god! You piece of s**t! L friend, you disappointed Tate.' Shut the f**k up! I probably am, to be honest. But, f**k it! I'm on my s**t! You know what I'm saying, chat?"

Adin Ross is a popular Just Chatting content creator, who is considered by many to be a contentious personality. He now livestreams exclusively on Kick, ever since he was indefinitely banned from Twitch.

