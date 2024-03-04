"He's never gonna recover from this": Fans troll Kai Cenat after old video surfaces online

An old clip showing Kai Cenat with a flower filter is going viral on social media, leading to much trolling from fans and viewers. The clip, which was initially shared by a viewer on TikTok to roast the Twitch streamer, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views across social media platforms, with many calling it "zesty," a common slang used to describe effeminate men.

As a highly popular W/L community content creator, Kai's video has started a meme fest, and viewers are roasting him in the replies. One fan, @SmartFridgePro on X, even insinuated that the streamer would never recover from this embarrassment.

"He's never gonna recover from this"

Expand Tweet

Others noted that many people have embarrassing pictures and videos of themselves from their childhood, and Kai Cenat does look quite young in the said clip.

Kai Cenat's "ZESTY" video starts a memefest on social media

Expand Tweet

Kai is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, winning the Streamer of the Year award back-to-back. With over 9.2 million followers on the platform, he is by far the most prominent black African-American content creator on the website, with tens of thousands of fans who regularly tune in to watch his streams.

Kai is known for just Just Chatting broadcasts, where he frequently collaborates with fellow members of the AMP group and other content creators including the likes of Adin Ross and IShowSpeed. He even has a show with the latter on Rumble.

His success over the years has not been missed by conventional media either, with Kai Cenat being one of the many content creators playing in last month's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. This is why fans were very amused to dig up the old video of him using a flower filter while lip-syncing to Sydney Renae's How You Gonna.

Expand Tweet

The edited clip also has the word "Caught in 4k" tagged in large fonts, making fun of the way the streamer was singing along to other songs in the same vein. One clip even featured him taking a shower with a Nicki Minaj song playing in the background.

Most viewers have been trolling Kai Cenat, with many fans in disbelief and others unable to understand why he would do such a thing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans defended him, stating that the videos are from a time when such things were popular among content creators.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat definitely had quite a big 2023, going viral several times due to various skits and shenanigans on camera. Here is our list of some of Kai Cenat's viral moments from last year.