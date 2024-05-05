"If he talks about anything other than the pedophile allegations, it's over" - Popular streamers react to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Popular streamers have shared their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's new diss track, Not Like Us, targeted at Drake. For those unaware, the two rappers have been embroiled in a heated feud, with Kendrick Lamar releasing Euphoria (on April 30, 2024) and Meet the Grahams (on May 4, 2024). In the second diss track, the 36-year-old seemed to level serious accusations against Drake.

In response to these tracks, the Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter released FAMILY MATTERS on May 4, 2024.

The next day (May 5, 2024), Kendrick Lamar took the internet by storm with his single Not Like Us. In the second verse of the rap song, Lamar accused Drake of alleged pedophilia, saying:

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles. Why you trollin' like a b**ch? Ain't you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minor."

Several prominent streamers have shared their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's diss track. YouTuber "Ludwig" Ahgren opined if Drake does not respond to the pedophilia allegations, "it's over." He added:

"What's crazy is idgaf (I don't give a f**k) if Drake has a daughter or not, if he talks about anything other than the pedophile allegations, it's over."

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane," said her "jaw was on the ground" when she heard Kendrick Lamar's "A-minor" remark. She wrote:

"'Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-minor,' had my jaw on the mf ground."

Meanwhile, Blaire "QTCinderella," the host of The Streamer Awards, explained Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef in "Swiftie terms":

"In Swiftie Terms: This is like if Katy Perry ever replied to 'Bad Blood' but then Taylor replied with three tracks calling her a pedophile."

Twitch and Kick sensation Felix "xQc" has also chimed in on the matter. In a tweet on May 4, 2024, xQc stated that "Drake cooked" Lamar. He went on to say that the latter's diss tracks were "lame and boring." On May 5, 2024, xQc wrote that his previous tweet "aged poorly" and issued himself a "24-hour suspension" from X. He wrote:

"Ok, that previous tweet aged poorly. I will give myself a 24-hour suspension off X, good day."

Popular Twitch and Kick streamers react to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake (Image via X)

"Kendrick stop, he's already dead!" - Twitch streamer HasanAbi reacts to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has also reacted to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us diss track. On May 5, 2024, Connor "ConnorEatsPants" commented on allegations leveled against Drake by writing:

Expand Tweet

In response, HasanAbi said:

Expand Tweet

Later that day, the Turkish-American streamer wrote:

"Kendrick stop, he's already dead!"

At the time of writing, Drake had not responded to Kendrick Lamar. What he says remains to be seen.