"The gangs captured you, not the gays" - Pokimane responds to YourFellowArab's remarks about rainbow flag after being released from kidnapping

Twitch and YouTube star Imane "Pokimane" has commented on the recent situation involving Adisson Pierre "YourFellowArab." For those unaware, on March 29, 2024, reports circulated online claiming that YourFellowArab had been kidnapped in Haiti and his abductors demanded a $600,000 ransom. On March 30, 2024, Adisson announced via a tweet that he had been released by the Haitian gang and revealed the reason for the kidnapping.

He wrote:

"I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin. I was kidnapped for being a 'Blanc.' Can't give any more detail till I'm home, but all I will say for now is - Glory be to God. Released between Good Friday & Easter, Christ is King."

YourFellowArab seemingly threw shade at the LGBT rainbow flag by remarking:

"When you're kidnapped in the middle of the Haitian Desert 60 minutes away from any civilization in a concrete shack surrounded by barbed wire, you don't pray to a rainbow flag, you pray to God."

Pokimane reacted to YourFellowArab's situation during a Twitch livestream on March 31, 2024. After reading the latter writing, "You don't pray to a rainbow flag," the Moroccan-Canadian personality said:

"Whoa, whoa, whoa! The gangs captured you, not the gays. Like, why are they catching strays here? What? Also - nobody praised to gay people. They just are... I don't know. Someone replied, 'The f**k does a rainbow flag have to do with this?' I got to be with you."

Pokimane added:

"I don't always love Twitter but I love, love Twitter when I feel like they're right. How did you manage to relate your kidnapping to being gay? Which is just so beautifully said."

Timestamp: 15:25

"The first replies I see are from Nickmercs" - Pokimane reacts to YourFellowArab's tweet after being released from kidnapping in Haiti

Pokimane was 38 minutes into her livestream on March 31, 2024, when she read out loud YourFellowArab's tweet mentioned above. She burst out laughing when she saw controversial FPS streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" in the replies, saying:

"So funny. The first replies I see are from Nickmercs. He's saying, 'Thank god, man. You've got to chill now. Back to Fortnite.' And Clix saying, 'Thank god. Back to Fortnite, bro.' Sorry, just so f**king random."

Timestamp: 00:39:20

After reading YourFellowArab write that he was released between Good Friday and Easter, Pokimane sighed deeply and stated:

"Sorry... he's trying to make it sound, you know, like he's a prophet. 'I was released between Good Friday and Easter.' I mean, you know, if you want to drive parallel, that's fine."

Pokimane is widely regarded as one of the most popular figures in the streaming industry. The Twitch veteran has also received numerous accolades throughout her career, including becoming the first female streamer to reach over nine million followers on the Amazon-owned platform and being awarded the Legacy Streamer title at The Streamer Awards 2022.