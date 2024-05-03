"This is not even me!" - IShowSpeed shocked at TikToker streaming his old Roblox content and promoting questionable way to earn Robux

During a livestream on May 3, 2024, popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left shocked after discovering that a TikToker had been streaming his old content. During the Just Chatting segment of the broadcast, Darren was reacting to his TikTok Live feed when he noticed a user named "Speedy" replaying his old Roblox livestream.

When the Ohio native saw this, he exclaimed:

"What the f**k?! I am not live! What?! And this ni**a is still in my Lives?!"

IShowSpeed then looked at TikToker's profile, which had over 162.9k followers and more than 27.4k likes. His attention was drawn to their bio, which promoted a questionable way to earn "10,000 Robux."

Reading it out loud to his audience, the content creator said:

"'Claim 10,000 Robux below.' No way people believe this."

As he continued watching the impersonator rebroadcast his old Roblox content, the recently unbanned Twitch personality remarked:

"This is not even me! Why the f**k are ni**as doing this, bro? Why the f**k are ni**as doing this, bro?! Why do these ni**as make... wait, hold on, chat (The streamer takes a screenshot of the TikTok impersonator's profile)."

IShowSpeed then rallied his audience to report the TikToker's account, saying:

"He's, like, actually... this dude is genuinely acting like... no, this is actually crazy! He's genuinely acting like he's me. Chat, report this page. Report this, y'all. Everybody, report this page, bro! Chat, report this page, bro. Report this account for pretending to be someone - me! Yes, this ni**a is pretending to be me."

"These little kids are believing this s**t!" - IShowSpeed comments on people believing a TikTok user impersonating him

After instructing his fans to report the aforementioned TikTok user's page, IShowSpeed reviewed the comments left under their posts. Upon observing that some people appeared to believe it was his official account, Darren said:

"'I'm a big fan, don't give up on Ronaldo.' And this dumb f**k is going to believe it. You stupid a** boy! And, of course, he's a baby! Like, he (the TikTok impersonator) got these kids believing. 'Bro, Speed, can I get a PS5?' You dumb f**k! This is not me! Like, these little kids are believing this s**t!"

Timestamp: 02:41:10

In other news, on May 2, 2024, IShowSpeed talked about his viral photo with WWE wrestler R-Truth, claiming that he tricked the latter into thinking he was KSI.