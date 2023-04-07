5 Roblox YouTubers who were caught being sus on livestream

Roblox is a widely popular online gaming platform and has amassed a massive playerbase and a vibrant community of YouTube content creators. Many YouTubers have gained a massive following by creating entertaining and informative videos showcasing their gameplay, tips, and tricks. However, not all such individuals have been able to maintain a clean sheet.

Over the years, there have been instances where certain creators have been caught engaging in sus behavior on livestreams. This has shocked their fans and the gaming world.

From cheating to using offensive language, these incidents have raised important questions about the responsibilities of content creators and the impact of their actions on young audiences. This article will tell the stories of five YouTubers who were caught doing something inappropriate or unethical during livestreams.

Caught in the act: 5 Roblox YouTubers busted for being sus on livestream

1) DenisDaily

Denis "DenisDaily," is a popular content creator known for his entertaining gameplay videos. In 2022, he faced allegations of cheating during a livestream. Several viewers noticed something unusual while the broadcast was happening. For instance, he had made sudden and rapid progress in a game. Fans suspected that he was using cheats or exploits to gain an unfair advantage.

The accusations transitioned into intense backlash from viewers, with fans expressing disappointment and anger. DenisDaily eventually addressed the claims and repudiated them, claiming that his progress was legitimately made. However, the controversy left a stain on his reputation and raised questions about the authenticity of his gameplay.

2) Tofuu

Joe, known as "Tofuu" on YouTube, is another popular Roblox YouTuber with a massive following. During a Roblox gameplay session, he was seen using inappropriate language and engaging in offensive behavior towards other players.

Needless to say, this behavior was noticed by viewers. The news of his actions quickly spread on social media, leading to widespread criticism and condemnation. Tofuu apologized and acknowledged his mistake. He promised to be more mindful of his actions in the future. Nevertheless, the incident left a negative impact on his reputation and highlighted the need for content creators to use their words with caution.

3) AlbertsStuff

Albert "AlbertsStuff" is a controversial YouTuber known for his edgy and sometimes offensive humor. In 2020, during a gameplay session, he made derogatory comments about certain ethnicities and engaged in inappropriate behavior. Moreover, he also used racial slurs.

The incident sparked outrage, with many calling for him to take accountability. AlbertsStuff later issued an apology, stating that his comments were meant to be taken as jokes and that he hadn't intended to offend anyone.

4) Poke

Zack, aka "Poke," is a prominent creator on YouTube known for his comedic and entertaining gameplay videos. In 2019, fans became suspicious of his intentions during a livestream where he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including making suggestive comments and engaging in explicit conversations with other players, some of whom were underage.

The incident was widely condemned by Roblox players, with fans expressing disappointment and concern. Poke ended up apologizing, admitting his mistake, and resolving to be more responsible for his actions. The incident sheds light on the importance of appropriate behavior and responsible content creation, especially when young audiences are involved.

5) GreenLegoCats

GreenLegoCats, known as "GLC" on YouTube, is well-known for his gameplay videos and tutorials. During a gameplay session in 2018, he was seen using cheats and exploits to gain an unfair advantage in the game, despite claiming to play fairly in his Roblox videos.

Viewers were quick to notice his suspicious behavior and called him out for his unethical actions. The incident ignited a wave of backlash that swept through the Roblox community, with fans expressing betrayal. GLC later admitted to using cheats and apologized for his actions, stating that he had made a mistake and would strive to be more responsible in the future.

