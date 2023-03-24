Roblox YouTuber KreekCraft shares his favorite games on the platform

KreekCraft is a popular content creator on YouTube and Twitch who creates content related to Roblox games. He is not affiliated with Roblox Corporation, but his videos have helped promote and popularize many Roblox games.

Recently, he released a video where he ranked the top 50 Roblox games using TierMaker. The games were added to different tiers based on various factors such as gameplay, overall features, updates, measures against hackers, and more. The details of his rankings can be found below.

Kreekcraft uses Tiermaster to rank the top 50 games on Roblox

KreekCraft initially ranked the games in five tiers, but later he discovered a few games that he had not played before, so he added a sixth tier. They are as follows:

1) S TIER

These are games that have no flaws and a large fanbase:

Pls donate - by @haz3mn Catalog Avatar Creator - by @ItsMuneeeb Doors - by LSPLASH Brookhaven RP - by @Wolfpaq The Mimic - by @MUCDICH Apeirophobia - by Polaroid Studios

2) GOOD

These are games that could be in the S tier but lack a few things like regular updates or safety measures against hackers.

Evade - by Hexagon Development Community Nico's NextBots - by nico's stu Build A Boat For Treasure - by Chillz Studios Brain game - by Shovelware Systems Welcome to bloxburg - by Welcome to bloxburg Tower of hell - by YXCeptional Studios Bee Swarm simulator - by Onett Pet Simulator X! - by BIG Games Pets Slap battles - by @Tencelll 3008 - by @uglyburger0 Jailbreak - by Badimo Piggy - by @MiniToon BedWars - by Easy.gg Murder Mystery 2 - by @Nikilis Raise a Floppa - by FLOPPA#1 Flee the Facility - by A.W. Apps World // Zero - by RedMantaStudio Maple Hospital - by Marizma Games Speed run 4 - by @Vurse Work at a Pizza Place - by @Dued1 Sharkbite 2 - by Abracadabra Break In (Story) - by @Cracky4 BIG Paintball! - by BIG Games™ Epic minigames - by @TypicalType

3) OK

These are fan favorites, but KreekCraft isn't personally fond of them.

Sonic Speed Simulator - by Gamefam x Sonic Adopt Me! - by Uplift Games Rainbow Friends - by Roy & Charcle Arsenal - by ROLVe Community Royale High - by @callmehbob Ohio. - by DevvGames Wacky wizard - by Whacky Wizards Twilight Daycare - by Nighty Studio

4) BAD

These started off well but then did not sustain.

Raise a Floppa 2 - by FLOPPA#1 Funky Friday - by Lyte Interactive

5) TRASH

According to the content creator, these games are either repetitive or have nothing exciting to offer.

Gacha Online - by @SnowdustDev Meepcity - by @alexnewtron Madcity - by Schwifty Studios

6) NEVER PLAYED

KreekCraft has never played these games, so he didn't want to rate them.

Sword Fighters Simulator - by FullSprint Games All star tower defense - by Top Down Games BARRY'S PRISON RUN! - by @PlatinumFalls Anime Adventures - by Gomu Livetopia - by Century Makers Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) - by Bizarre Studios® King legacy - by Venture Lagoons

KreekCraft added Roblox Piggy to the GOOD tier because he felt that the game had a satisfying ending and there wasn't much left to explore after completing it.

