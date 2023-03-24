Roblox YouTuber KreekCraft shares his favorite games on the platform

KreekCraft is a popular content creator on YouTube and Twitch who creates content related to Roblox games. He is not affiliated with Roblox Corporation, but his videos have helped promote and popularize many Roblox games.
Recently, he released a video where he ranked the top 50 Roblox games using TierMaker. The games were added to different tiers based on various factors such as gameplay, overall features, updates, measures against hackers, and more. The details of his rankings can be found below.
Kreekcraft uses Tiermaster to rank the top 50 games on Roblox
KreekCraft initially ranked the games in five tiers, but later he discovered a few games that he had not played before, so he added a sixth tier. They are as follows:
1) S TIER
These are games that have no flaws and a large fanbase:
- Pls donate - by @haz3mn
- Catalog Avatar Creator - by @ItsMuneeeb
- Doors - by LSPLASH
- Brookhaven RP - by @Wolfpaq
- The Mimic - by @MUCDICH
- Apeirophobia - by Polaroid Studios
2) GOOD
These are games that could be in the S tier but lack a few things like regular updates or safety measures against hackers.
- Evade - by Hexagon Development Community
- Nico's NextBots - by nico's stu
- Build A Boat For Treasure - by Chillz Studios
- Brain game - by Shovelware Systems
- Welcome to bloxburg - by Welcome to bloxburg
- Tower of hell - by YXCeptional Studios
- Bee Swarm simulator - by Onett
- Pet Simulator X! - by BIG Games Pets
- Slap battles - by @Tencelll
- 3008 - by @uglyburger0
- Jailbreak - by Badimo
- Piggy - by @MiniToon
- BedWars - by Easy.gg
- Murder Mystery 2 - by @Nikilis
- Raise a Floppa - by FLOPPA#1
- Flee the Facility - by A.W. Apps
- World // Zero - by RedMantaStudio
- Maple Hospital - by Marizma Games
- Speed run 4 - by @Vurse
- Work at a Pizza Place - by @Dued1
- Sharkbite 2 - by Abracadabra
- Break In (Story) - by @Cracky4
- BIG Paintball! - by BIG Games™
- Epic minigames - by @TypicalType
3) OK
These are fan favorites, but KreekCraft isn't personally fond of them.
- Sonic Speed Simulator - by Gamefam x Sonic
- Adopt Me! - by Uplift Games
- Rainbow Friends - by Roy & Charcle
- Arsenal - by ROLVe Community
- Royale High - by @callmehbob
- Ohio. - by DevvGames
- Wacky wizard - by Whacky Wizards
- Twilight Daycare - by Nighty Studio
4) BAD
These started off well but then did not sustain.
- Raise a Floppa 2 - by FLOPPA#1
- Funky Friday - by Lyte Interactive
5) TRASH
According to the content creator, these games are either repetitive or have nothing exciting to offer.
- Gacha Online - by @SnowdustDev
- Meepcity - by @alexnewtron
- Madcity - by Schwifty Studios
6) NEVER PLAYED
KreekCraft has never played these games, so he didn't want to rate them.
- Sword Fighters Simulator - by FullSprint Games
- All star tower defense - by Top Down Games
- BARRY'S PRISON RUN! - by @PlatinumFalls
- Anime Adventures - by Gomu
- Livetopia - by Century Makers
- Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) - by Bizarre Studios®
- King legacy - by Venture Lagoons
KreekCraft added Roblox Piggy to the GOOD tier because he felt that the game had a satisfying ending and there wasn't much left to explore after completing it.