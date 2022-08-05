5 scary characters in Roblox Piggy (and 5 popular skins)

A major component of Roblox Piggy is its characters and skins. Throughout its life, the game gained numerous fresh characters.

Only a few of the almost 248 characters are highly significant and strong. Other anthropomorphic creatures will pursue players at various chapters and levels to kill them.

They take up the role of a police officer looking into George Pig's disappearance. When they appear on the scene, a mystery pig knocks them out, and when they regain consciousness, users will find themselves in a bedroom they have never seen before.

Before the odd pig finds and kills them, gamers must flee from the room.

Choose these characters and skins to get a fantastic look in Roblox Piggy

Scary Piggy characters

Before starting the next game, check out this list of the top five Roblox Piggy characters that can be purchased. While some are frightening, others are designed to help improve the gameplay.

5) Torcher

Torcher is frightening due to his weapon, unlike most of the finest Roblox Piggy characters, who are scary because of how they look. He wears a straightforward firefighter uniform, but instead of putting out the fire, he ignites it with a flamethrower.

One of the best Roblox characters, Torcher is modeled after Pyro from Team Fortress 2.

4) Sentinel

The Sentinel skin can be enough to make gamers feel frightened if having a static gothic aspect isn't enough for players. It is a highly uncommon animated Piggy skin that sparkles in a rainbow of colors.

The outfit is hugely petrifying and depicts a lit pig with a torn black shirt on. Players can see through Sentinel's arms, face, and blazing ribs.

3) Mr. P

Mr. P is undoubtedly strange, but it's not disturbing to take the edge off the unsettling components. Fans see a pink blob dressed in a suit and cap.

He features a robotic arm and eye that refers to the collage-like appearance of his body. Finally, Mr. P has two arms, one of which is a robotic shotgun and the other an extension of the pink body.

While Mr. P may not immediately frighten other users, they are sure to go insane once he starts shooting.

2) Piggy

Its appearance might lead players to believe it is based on the well-known character Peppa Pig. However, this Peppa isn't the cheerful face kids know and adore.

She has a broken eye, and her clothing is smeared with blood. It may create horror in users' dream worlds as it wields a lethal baseball bat instead of dolls. This original skin is the ideal way to start playing Piggy.

1) Kraxicorde

Kraxicorde feels out of place in the realm of spooky pigs and toy monsters since she is an extraterrestrial. However, her unpredictability makes her reliable if gamers want to surprise others.

There are three eyes and six tentacles on this Kraken monster. The Kraxicorde has a lower body resembling an octopus, while its upper half has a fishy and unsettling feel. Not to mention, the strange gradient of purple and blue that moves throughout her body is another thing that makes her disturbing.

Popular skins in Piggy

Some of the most remarkable and recognizable designs can be seen in the top skins in Roblox Piggy. Here are the five such options:

5) Pandy

Although Pandy may have been included in Piggy: Book 2, this skin hasn't aged a day since it was first added to the title. Everyone would love to appear as a menacing badass panda with a katana.

Many devoted players continue to wear this skin many years after its release. One thing that makes it stand out in Roblox Piggy is the character's distinctive red eye, as well as the weapon it holds.

4) Zompiggy

Fans of zombie horrors like Roblox Piggy will prefer the frightening and cool Zompiggy skin. It's undoubtedly one of the game's odder-looking skins, especially when worn with its frightening jumpscare.

The tombstone trap can generate Zompiggy, but it will only be active for a brief period.

3) Skelly

In Roblox Piggy, Skelly is a rather distinctive skin in terms of appearance and background. This skin is similar to the original Piggy but has a gritted mouth and exposes the character's bones.

Skelly wasn't meant to be a skin, but the developers added it because many gamers requested the ability to play as this character.

2) Kitty

For those who adore Roblox Piggy, Kitty is a popular skin, and for good reason. She is one of the game's most distinctive characters, and her jumpscare is gruesome.

Kitty is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing skins in Roblox Piggy, with a dark and interesting backstory to boot. She also has an unusual design and a penchant for baking.

1) Dinopiggy

Dinopiggy has a dark green skin covered in black patches, giving the creature a dinosaur-like appearance. This style is worn by many players since it shines out in the crowd.

Hence, those who love unique looks will like it. Dinopiggy offers a look for individuals who enjoy the title's spooky and cute sides because it incorporates both elements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

