KreekCraft shares Call of Duty style FPS made on Roblox, leaves players in disbelief

Maximillian Studios' first-person shooter Roblox Frontlines has received a lot of positive feedback from the metaverse community. On February 24, 2023, RB Battles Season 1 champion KreekCraft also expressed his enthusiasm when playing Frontlines.

KreekCraft @KreekCraft I can't believe this is a Roblox game I can't believe this is a Roblox game https://t.co/kN4TCe67Av

KreekCraft increased the game's popularity on the gaming platform by posting a brief video of his gameplay on his Twitter account, featuring a montage of several maps where he appears to be dominating the enemy team with his FPS skills. The post fetched over 700K views as of this writing.

Fans of KreekCraft were amazed by Roblox Frontlines gameplay

Soon after the post went online, many players began enquiring about Roblox Frontlines and expressed their interest in playing the game. Famous personalities like RageElixir and Courage also commented on KreekCraft's gameplay video.

A majority of Kreek's fans were thrilled to see the RB Battles Champion try out FPS-based games in the metaverse. Given that Roblox is mostly known for its low-poly titles, KreekCraft was impressed by the high-resolution graphics and texture art of Frontlines.

KreekCraft @KreekCraft @CouRageJD It even has red dots on the minimap 🥹 @CouRageJD It even has red dots on the minimap 🥹

Even Roblox Corporation's official Twitter handle responded to Kreek's viral social media post. The virtual platform has been working towards producing a more polished gaming experience, so players can likely expect even more realistic games in the future.

Roblox @Roblox @KreekCraft Believe it! And while experiences like Frontlines are definitely pushing the boundaries of what's possible on Roblox, they're also just the beginning. @KreekCraft Believe it! And while experiences like Frontlines are definitely pushing the boundaries of what's possible on Roblox, they're also just the beginning.

What is Frontlines about?

Frontlines was launched in the metaverse in 2020. Maximillian, the developer, was keen to provide players with a realistic FPS game. The game soon developed a cult following, with an average daily player count of 1K. As of February 2023, Frontlines has received over four million visitors.

Due to its shooting techniques and team-based engagements, the gameplay might remind FPS aficionados of the iconic Call of Duty franchise. Aside from different game modes, players can also upgrade their in-game characters and earn XP to level up their profiles.

In Frontlines, players are split into two teams tasked with objectives, including eliminating the other team. The game also features various classic weaponry from World War II.

Team Deathmatch is one of the most played modes in Frontlines, where eliminated players won't respawn and must wait until the round ends before respawning. At the end of each match, they can also vote on the next map. New players, especially those new to the shooter genre, might struggle until they master the gameplay and get familiar with the maps.

Poll : 0 votes