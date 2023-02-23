Top 5 most visited games in the Roblox metaverse 

The Roblox universe has produced numerous noteworthy games with distinct gameplay since its debut. However, only a few have received over a billion metaverse visits and have become the most popular games on the Roblox platform.

These games stood out because of their specific gameplay mechanisms and immersive elements. The following titles are the most visited games on the gaming platform:

Adopt Me!

Brookhaven

Tower of Hell

MeepCity

Blox Fruits

These titles offer a range of unique in-game accessories and storylines that can keep players busy for hours. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about these games.

Most popular Roblox games saw increased player interest and received positive feedback

1) Adopt Me!

Developed by DreamCraft, Adopt Me! is currently the most visited title in the metaverse, with 32 billion visits this month. The game is based on a roleplaying experience that revolves around various pets. Adopt Me! has surpassed several Roblox records, becoming the first game to receive over 30 billion visits.

Players are tasked with caring for their adopted pets to thrive in Adopt Me! Furthermore, players also get regular updates and special in-game events that offer exclusive rewards and challenges.

Significant features:

A lot of things to do with your in-game pets

Special events offer limited-edition pets and items

Tranquil gameplay experience

2) Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP, created and released by WolfPaq, became an immediate hit in the Roblox world. The game strongly emphasizes roleplaying gameplay components, with Robloxians having complete freedom to do whatever they want in Brookhaven.

The city of Brookhaven was established by Gordon Philip Brookhaven, who is regarded as a hero by the citizens of the virtual city. Brookhaven RP has received over 27 billion visits and is the second-most-played game in the metaverse.

Significant features:

In-game store

Polished gameplay with the multiplayer experience

Newbies can quickly grasp the gameplay and interact with other players

3) Tower of Hell

YXCeptional Studios created Tower of Hell, an obby genre title that ultimately became the third-most-played game in the Roblox metaverse. The game has received over 20 billion visits and has an average of 20,000 active players daily.

Robloxians must compete and win in obby-based races and challenges against other players on the server. The competitive and intense gameplay received a favorable reception from the community.

Significant features:

High-tempo gameplay

Map with fresh obstacles and hurdles are generated in every new matches

Gameplay will be quite challenging for newbies

4) MeepCity

Created by alexnewtron, MeepCity is a social-hangout-based roleplaying game where individuals can hang out with other players and have different RP experiences. The game got past 15 billion visits in February 2023 and became one of the most famous Roblox games.

Players can also dance, use emotes, and do much more in the interactive environment of MeepCity. They can even start their careers to earn in-game coins. Additionally, players have the liberty to create their storylines to progress.

Significant features:

Character customization

Various ways to earn in-game money

Several activities to engage in

5) Blox Fruits

Developed by Gamer Robot Inc, Blox Fruits is a full-fledged fighting game based on the world-renowned One Piece anime/manga franchise. In Blox Fruits, players can become fabled pirates like Luffy or justice-seeking marines like Monkey D. Garp.

The fascinating pirate-themed gameplay drew both One Piece enthusiasts and casual players, and the game quickly became one of the most beloved titles in the metaverse. Blox Fruits has over 13 billion visits as of February, with over 500,000 concurrent players.

Significant features:

Usage of Devil Fruits in combat

Can free-roam the map and engage in fights

Rich storyline-based quests

Poll : 0 votes