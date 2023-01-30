Roblox Blox Fruits codes (February 2023): Free resets, boosts, and more 

Roblox Blox Fruits is based on the well-renowned One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players can either play as dreaded pirates or marines in the enthralling environment of Roblox Blox Fruits.

Gamers also have the liberty to free-roam the map and explore unknown parts of the sea. Furthermore, they can enhance their gameplay by redeeming the codes provided in this article.

These codes offer free Beli, resets, boosts, and more that can help players have an enhanced experience. With the free rewards from the codes, newbies will have a fantastic start in Roblox Blox Fruits. Interested readers can learn more about the codes by scrolling down.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Players can redeem the active Roblox codes featured below within a matter of minutes:

NOOB_REFUND —Redeem for a free Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for a free Stat Reset SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 —Redeem for a free Stat Reset

—Redeem for a free Stat Reset kittgaming —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Sub2Fer999 —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Enyu_is_Pro —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Magicbus —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost JCWK —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Starcodeheo —Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Bluxxy —Redeem for a Boost

—Redeem for a Boost fudd10_v2 —Redeem code for 2 Beli

—Redeem code for 2 Beli FUDD10 —Redeem code for $1

—Redeem code for $1 BIGNEWS —Redeem code for an in-game title

—Redeem code for an in-game title THEGREATACE —Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 —Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience Sub2OfficialNoobie —Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience StrawHatMaine —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 —Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience Sub2UncleKizaru —Redeem code for a Stat Refund

—Redeem code for a Stat Refund Sub2Daigrock —Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience Axiore —Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming—Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Players must think twice before using resets, as they will reset their stats to default. Additionally, they must use the XP boost claimed from the codes before engaging in fights.

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, many old codes have gone invalid in Roblox Blox Fruits. This is good, as new codes are regularly published to the community.

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Follow the easy steps listed below to claim the free rewards immediately:

Start the Roblox title and get into the server.

Press the small blue-colored Twitter logo icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

Copy the desired code from our active list and paste it into the "Codes: @BloxFruits" text box.

Select the "Try" button to redeem the code instantly.

Players can find the claimed freebies in their in-game inventory.

