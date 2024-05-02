"He actually thinks I'm f**king KSI!" - IShowSpeed claims he tricked WWE wrestler R-Truth into believing he's KSI

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to his channel on May 2, 2024, to host a livestream. While reacting to submissions on his Discord server, the content creator stumbled upon his viral photo with WWE wrestler Ron Killings, better known as "R-Truth."

For context, on April 30, 2024, R-Truth took to X to share that he met IShowSpeed during a Monday Night Raw episode in Kansas, Missouri. However, he referred to the 19-year-old as KSI (YouTuber Olajide "JJ").

R-Truth tweeted:

"Met @KSI last night at Monday Night Raw in Kansas City Missouri, cool AF (as f**k)! Be on the lookout for a collab."

IShowSpeed provided context for the social media post, claiming that he tricked the 52-year-old wrestler into thinking he was KSI. Expressing his surprise that R-Truth seemed to believe what he said, he remarked:

"No way he really thinks I'm, bro... actually, look, chat, I met R-Truth, right? I met him. He came into the locker room. I met him. He was like, 'What's good, man? What's good, buddy? What's your name?' I was like, 'KSI.' I was just trolling, though. Like, chat, I was obviously trolling. I was like, 'Nah, man, my name is KSI.'"

The Ohio native added:

"He actually thinks I'm f**king KSI! He posted a picture and thinks I'm KSI. Like, bro, no way you actually think I'm KSI, bruh."

He also spoke about when his vlog with R-Truth would be released, saying:

"I met R-Truth and that's in a vlog, bro. That's in a vlog. That will come out either today or tomorrow. If it doesn't come in the, like, next two or three days, I'm just going to put it on my second channel because it doesn't take too long."

Timestamp: 00:22:45

IShowSpeed claims WWE legend Rey Mysterio would gift him his iconic mask

In addition to R-Truth, IShowSpeed also got together with WWE legend Rey Mysterio after his appearance on Monday Night Raw. In a YouTube Shorts video, the streamer called the 49-year-old a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and added:

"Booyaka! Booyaka! 619! Rey Mysterio! What's good, man? Yo, you're my favorite wrestler of all time. I swear to god! Hey, I promise you - you're the GOAT, bro. Seriously, bro..."

At that point, Mysterio gave the internet personality his iconic mask. However, the content creator found the mask too small for his head.

During a livestream earlier today (May 2, 2024), IShowSpeed received a donation message from a viewer, telling him to put on the mask Rey Mysterio had given him.

In response, the recently unbanned Twitch personality said:

"'Speed, put on Rey Mysterio mask.' Chat, Rey Mysterio said he's going to give me a mask when I come back."

Timestamp: 00:04:55

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, YouTube streamers in 2024, with over 24 million subscribers on his primary channel.