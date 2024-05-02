Randy Orton's wife, Kim, sends a message after recent RKO; he replaced his team member

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, has been vocal about her husband's career. She's very active on Instagram and regularly posts about their life, behind the scenes with their children, and some of her opinions about what happened during shows.

With that being the case, hours after Orton's upset loss at the WWE Bologna house show in Italy, she posted a picture of him.

Randy Orton teamed with LA Knight, replacing his usual partner, Kevin Owens. The two lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, but they got their own back after the match. Orton hit Tonga with an RKO, while Knight managed to hit the BFT on Sikoa.

Kim said that her husband could put up a good show for himself, although her language was slightly different.

You can see her post about Orton here.

Kim Orton had a message to send to her husband.

It's safe to say that this is a message that Randy Orton will be happy. It comes hours after losing his match, but he got the last word anyway.

At Backlash, Orton is set to team with Owens and face The Bloodline again. It remains to be seen what happens there.

Kim was also happy to see Randy Orton RKO IShowSpeed a few weeks back

At WrestleMania, Kim Orton was pleased with how Orton punished IShowSpeed.

Although Logan Paul won the match to retain his United States Championship, Orton had the moment of the match. He kicked Speed down and then took him to the top of the commentary desk, where he hit him with a bone-shaking RKO, that left the streamer unable to move.

At this time, it's not certain if Orton will pursue the US Title again.

