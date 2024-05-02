Randy Orton now has another teammate in WWE, and he has clearly made a vendetta for going after a top faction in the company.

At the WWE Bologna events, Orton teamed up with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

The Viper has been the focus of quite a few team storylines recently. After partnering with Kevin Owens heading into WrestleMania XL, the star faced him and Logan Paul in a Triple Threat match at 'Mania. Unfortunately, the two lost, with Paul retaining the WWE United States Championship. Since then, though, he has officially become Owens' partner heading into WWE Backlash. The two are teamed together to face Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.

However, it appears Randy Orton got a new team for his match in Bologna, Italy. Instead of Kevin Owens, he was teamed up with LA Knight. The two faced the new Bloodline in Italy, but unfortunately for them, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were able to pick up the win.

Still, after the match, when Knight was being beaten down, Orton entered the ring to help and hit Tonga with an RKO out of nowhere. This made Sikoa focus on him and take his attention off The Megastar, who then hit him with the BFT that laid him out.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are supposed to face The Bloodline at Backlash

It remains unclear why Kevin Owens was not present in the match and whether this would affect their Backlash match. More will be known after WWE SmackDown this weekend. It is still possible that Owens was simply not part of the live event this week, which is why Randy Orton chose to replace him—maybe even temporarily.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline are yet to see the debut of another star who has been reportedly signed by WWE recently, and fans will also have to wait to see if he debuts at Backlash or not.

Roman Reigns' opinion of this new Bloodline under Solo Sikoa is also yet to be known. The star has been silent since his WrestleMania loss, other than saying that he is training once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback