Bloodline member officially debuts for WWE at recent event

A member of The Bloodline officially made his in-ring debut today during a WWE Live Event in Bologna, Italy. Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken a leadership role in the heel faction on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has not appeared on the blue brand since the loss, and Sikoa has taken it upon himself to start making decisions for the faction. He plotted a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso as punishment for losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania and kicked him out of the group.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline introduced Tama Tonga as Jimmy Uso's replacement and has referred to him as his "MFT." Tonga competed in his first WWE match today when he teamed up with Sikoa to battle Randy Orton and LA Knight in a tag team match.

Dutch Mantell on the future of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the future of The Bloodline and is excited for what lies ahead.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell predicted that the faction's storyline will get very interesting once again over the next six months. He added that the story will likely be enjoyable and something wrestling fans will be talking about.

"That's why we watch wrestling. Now, we gonna see, as Paul Harvey used to say, the rest of the story. And over the next six months, the rest of the story will play out, and it's gonna be enjoyable to watch that. And if you are watching with somebody that is a big wrestling fan, you can say I told ya. I bet we will hear that nine million times over the next six months. I told ya. I tried to tell ya, but no, you wouldn't listen. I could see it coming. It's called telegraphing but you can telegraph in a good way. That's what you wanna do," he said. [From 02:10 onwards]

Roman Reigns is reportedly involved behind the scenes with The Bloodline's storyline. It will be fascinating to see when The Head of the Table returns to SmackDown down the line.

