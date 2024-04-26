Veteran shares his honest thoughts on the Bloodline's future in WWE (Exclusive)

The Bloodline's story has taken a new turn after WWE WrestleMania 40, with Roman Reigns seemingly being phased out for the time being. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his two cents on what the future of the stable might be in the coming months.

With Roman now out of the picture, Solo Sikoa has apparently taken it upon himself to seize power in The Bloodline. With Tama Tonga being added to the team and Jimmy Uso being kicked out, it seems clear that there are big plans for the group going forward.

According to Dutch Mantell, the coming weeks will see the Bloodline's story generate as much interest as it did before. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, he stated:

"That's why we watch wrestling. Now we gonna see as Paul Harvey used to say, the rest of the story. And over the next six months the rest of the story will play out and it's gonna be enjoyable to watch that. And if you are watching with somebody that is a big wrestling fan, you can say I told ya. I bet we will hear that 9 million times over the next six months. I told ya. I tried to tell ya but no you wouldn't listen. I could see it coming. It's called telegraphing but you can telegraph in a good way. That's what you wanna do." [2:10 onwards]

The WWE veteran believes Paul Heyman will be at the center of the Bloodline's story

While The Bloodline's future is still up for debate, Dutch Mantell thinks that Paul Heyman's importance in the WWE stable will remain unchanged.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch talked about how the story could end with Paul Heyman making the final decisions.

"It even makes me think. Where are they going with this?... Now, let's see where they go, and that's what you want out of a fan and out of a viewer. I could think of 400 different ways, but I don't have one that would be the best way to go. But you know that Paul Heyman would be in the center of it, and it would be interesting. That's why people watch, so we'll see," he added. [53:00 – 54:00]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

As of now, only time will tell if Dutch's prediction will come true in WWE.

