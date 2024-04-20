WWE legend reacts to explosive Bloodline segment, makes a major Paul Heyman prediction (Exclusive)

Following WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline storyline has moved along in a fresh direction, with Solo Sikoa seemingly staking claim to be the Tribal Chief. WWE offered a bloody segment this week, and Dutch Mantell felt it was a great start to another potentially exciting arc in the narrative.

Tama Tonga arguably had his best night in WWE as the latest recruit to The Bloodline launched a vicious assault on Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The recent episode of the blue brand also featured Solo Sikoa continuing to assert more control in the heel faction.

While Dutch Mantell liked the Bloodline developments on SmackDown, he called the episode a "maintenance show," and said fans would have to wait for the story to move up a few levels.

"Meh! It was good, but we've seen it a 100 times. But they are telling a good story, or at least they're starting it. And, I would give it a passing rating, which is what I'd do. This was another maintenance show," said Mantell. [49:00 – 50:00]

The wrestling veteran added that WWE had succeeded in maintaining the intrigue around the Samoan faction. As a viewer, Mantell could speculate on several ways that the Stamford-based promotion could tackle the creative future of The Bloodline but wasn't sure about the one definite endgame.

Dutch, however, was confident that Paul Heyman would eventually be the central character, who'd determine the fate of the Samoans.

"It makes me think. Where are they going with this? Now, let's see where they go, and that's what you want as a fan and a viewer. I could think of 400 different ways, but I don't have one that would be the best way to go. But you know Paul Heyman would be in the center of it, and it would be interesting. That's why people watch, and it will be interesting," he added. [53:00 – 54:00]

In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the self-proclaimed leader of a new-look Bloodline. Tama Tonga seemingly had a great showing tonight, but as Dutch Mantell stated, the whole saga might still have several chapters left before its culmination.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.