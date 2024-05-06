IShowSpeed packs TOTS Cristiano Ronaldo on EA FC 24 and his friend quick-sells the card when he goes AFK

In his most recent stream YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" packed his favorite footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's Team of the Season card in EA FC 24. The streamer was overjoyed at his luck, considering the TOTS variant of his idol is arguably Ronaldo's best card in the Ultimate Team game mode and has a 96 overall rating.

A clip of IShowSpeed wildly celebrating it has gone viral on social media after it was reshared by the community, garnering millions of views in a matter of hours. In it, the streamer can be seen jumping out of his chair and even attempting a backflip indoors:

"Oh! Ronaldo! Ronaldo! Let's go. We got to do a backflip, we got to a backflip! Let's f**king go! Oh s**t."

However, his celebration was short-lived as Speed's friend Slipz snuck into the streamer's room when he had gone out for a few minutes after packing Cristiano Ronaldo and quick-sold the card getting next to nothing in return.

IShowSpeed is speechless after realizing Slipz sold Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTS card in EA FC 24

For those who are unaware, the TOTS cards in EA FC 24 are some of the most sought-after in the game due to the considerable boosts they provide over the base versions. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo's base gold card in the game has a rating of 86. In comparison, the Team of the Season card has a 10-point boost, meaning it should perform drastically better on the virtual pitch than the gold variant.

As a huge Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed was very happy after he packed the card. Fans know how obsessed the YouTuber is with the Portuguese footballer. Recently, he revealed getting a Lamborghini Huracan with a custom Cristiano Ronaldo livery.

This is why viewers were dumbfounded and shocked when Darren's friend, housemate, and cameraman Slipz came into his room when the streamer had gone outside for a moment, and quick-sold the card for literally zero coins. This means the YouTuber had forever lost access to it.

It took IShowSpeed a few seconds to realize that the TOTS card was no longer in his EA FC 24 Club after he returned to his desk. The 19-year-old content creator was stunned into silence, and could only repeat the words "chat" while nodding his head. He went back in the VOD to see what had happened and found the part where Slipz had quick-sold Cristiano Ronaldo's card.

Slipz himself had returned and attempted to talk but all the streamer could say at this point was:

"Bro, bro. Chat. Chat."

IShowSpeed was pretty dejected with the whole incident, but readers should note that the streamer still has a 95-rated Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card in his club that he can use. Of course, it is still not as strong as the TOTS version, but the difference in rating is minimal.