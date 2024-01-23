EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card leaked: Possible stats, release date, costs, and more

It appears that there will be an EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card coming soon to Ultimate Team. While EA Sports began the voting process earlier on January 22, the community seems to have made its choice. The information was shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their X account.

The Portuguese star has missed out on a spot in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, the community has another chance to get an EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card. He will be appearing as the 12th man of the lineup, seemingly beating Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the race.

While EA Sports has yet to make an official announcement, certain predictions can be made.

When will the EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card release?

The upcoming card is expected to be released on Thursday, January 25, the same day that all TOTY items, along with Icons and Honorable Mentions, will be introduced in the pack. This will be the best time to open packs for the players, with many possible Team of the Year cards available in them.

That said, EA Sports could change the pattern of card launches and try something new. For example, the card could be released as an SBC, although that seems unlikely. Nevertheless, readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing a conclusion.

How much will the EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card cost?

This is tough to predict despite the Portuguese currently having special cards in Ultimate Team. As of writing, The 91-rated Winter Wildcards item is priced at 1.8 million on consoles and 2.2 million on the PC market.

That said, the TOTY version will have better stats and two playstyle+. Players should expect it to cost around four million coins initially, although a higher supply could see the prices drop in the future.

EA FC 24 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY card stats

The official stats of the card aren't available yet, but FUT Sheriff has made predictions regarding the face stats.

Overall: 97

Position: ST

Pace: 91

Shooting: 97

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 45

Physicality: 84

It will be interesting to see if the card's actual stats will be as good as the ones predicted.