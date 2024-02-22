Will IShowSpeed play in the Match For Hope charity football game? Cameraman Slipz gives injury update

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" is poised to make a potential comeback to the football field, as he's been named in Amin "Chunkz's" squad for the upcoming Match for Hope charity event in Qatar. Nevertheless, doubts linger as the streamer recently suffered a knee injury during his trip to Brazil, casting uncertainty over his participation.

For those unaware, IShowSpeed was involved in a 1v1 dance battle against fellow creator and TikToker Vinicius "Boca De 09," during which he attempted a backflip, resulting in a knee injury. Here's the clip of the streamer injuring himself after doing a backflip:

Expand Tweet

"Getting an MRI now" - Cameraman Slipz provides update on IShowSpeed's injury

There is a possibility that IShowSpeed could participate in the upcoming Match For Hope charity football game scheduled for tomorrow, February 23, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. However, the streamer will likely undergo several tests and scans before being medically cleared to participate.

This was confirmed by IShowSpeed's long-time cameraman and associate, Slipz. Slipz took to the streamer's community group on X to disclose that Darren will undergo an MRI scan to assess his ability to participate. He wrote:

"Getting an MRI right now to make sure no tears or strains. We are in Qatar and he hopes to play."

Slipz gives an update on Darren's injury (Image via X)

The streamer also shared a Snapchat story of himself receiving a knee massage, suggesting that he may be recovering well ahead of the match. The clip was shared to X by one of his verified fan pages:

Expand Tweet

However, IShowSpeed was also spotted using crutches, indicating that his knee is not fully healed, which casts doubt on his participation in the match. Here is an image of Darren with crutches, pictured with fellow YouTuber and Beta Squad member AJ Shabeel:

Darren pictured with crutches ahead of the charity match (Image via X)

Additionally, another clip has surfaced on X, showing the streamer standing without any aid, which adds to the speculation regarding his potential participation:

Expand Tweet

As things stand, there is no confirmation regarding his participation at the moment. However, his presence in Qatar is encouraging, as it suggests that he wouldn't travel this far to sit out of the event.

Nonetheless, it's still very exciting to see IShowSpeed getting involved in another charity football event. The last time he participated in one of these was during the Sidemen Charity Football Match in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

As far as Match For Hope is concerned, the event will feature some of the biggest names from both the content creation side, including Chunkz, Harry Pinero, and Danny Aarons, as well as football stars like Eden Hazard, Kaka, and David Villa.