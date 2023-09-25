Is AJ Shabeel leaving Beta Squad? YouTuber gives update in a recent livestream

Yesterday (September 24), UK YouTuber Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel" announced on his Twitter/X account that he had departed from his YouTube group, Beta Squad. However, skepticism arose immediately due to AJ Shabeel's reputation for a playful demeanour. Additionally, given the close-knit nature of the group, his departure appeared highly improbable. He posted:

"I left beta squad lol."

During his live stream, the content creator proceeded to elaborate on the situation. He revealed that within the group, there has been an ongoing joke in which he is often likened to a rat.

However, he clarified that he decided to take a stand when one of the group members actually placed a real rat in his room while he was absent. He said:

"We made jokes about each other and the one I hated the most was the rat jokes. If you wanna get me, the rat jokes are the one and it died down for a bit and somehow it resurfaced."

AJ Shabeel added:

"Someone thought it was funny to get a real-life rat and drop it in my room. So, one day I come home from a shoot, I'm tired as hell, I'm thinking, 'Yo, I'm trying to eat something in my bed, watching Netflix, sleep'."

Is AJ Shabeel actually leaving the Beta Squad?

AJ Shabeel, the UK YouTuber, recently announced his departure from the Beta Squad. Reacting to this news, Niko Omilana (also a Beta Squad member) shared a TikTok video in which he apologized, expressing that the rat jokes had crossed a line. He said:

"AJ, I'm sorry man. Like, this was just a joke gone too far but I actually love you AJ. I didn't expect you to leave the Beta Squad."

He then jocularly added:

"I'm sorry that I called you a rat and said you resembled a rat because you don't. Just literally your teeth do a little bit but I'm sorry AJ. I really am."

For fans who may have been concerned about AJ Shabeel's departure from the group, it turns out that the entire situation was nothing more than a playful prank. In reality, he has no intentions of leaving the group at all, something he confirmed in his own stream, via Sharmarke "Sharky" (another member), who said:

"I hope you guys enjoyed that prank. Me and AJ just pranked you. Yeah, we thought it would be funny if we did a prank. Was it successful? Let us know."

In addition to the members mentioned earlier, Beta Squad also included two other members, Amin "Chunkz" and Kenny "KingKennyTV." Impressively, the group currently boasts a staggering 7.29 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, making them the second largest creator group in the UK after the Sidemen.