The fifth edition of the Sidemen Charity Match concluded a few hours ago, and it was everything the fans expected. This year's event saw the second-biggest scoreline, with the 13-goal thriller going the way of the Sidemen. Ending in an emphatic 8-5 shutout, the YouTube All-Stars faltered at West Ham United's London Stadium.

Building on their performances from last year, a number of expected names and fan favorites were simply a class apart as soon as the whistle blew. With over 12 players receiving a match rating above 7.0 from FotMob, this year's event featured entertaining action as well as some hilarious antics.

Manny and four other amazing players from the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match

5) Chunkz

Starting off this list is none other than the charity match celebrity Amin "Chunkz" Mohamed. Dubbed Chunkzinho, fans have come to expect worldies from the YouTuber-cum-rapper, who has delivered every single time. Last year's Charity Match saw him score a screamer and earn a rating of 9.0, a feat he somewhat replicated this year.

With a rating of 8.7, Chunkz was the standout player for the YouTube All-Stars aside from ChrisMD and helped the All-Stars equalize the score in the first half with the help of an uncharacteristic shot that trundled into the back of the net following an unfortunate deflection.

4) TBJZL

Eclipsing a trivela assist and four goal contributions from last year's game is no easy task, even if your Toby "TBJZL." While the YouTuber might not have lived up to his previous performance, he was pivotal in helping his team clinch the win.

With a goal and assist to his name, TBJZL earned a rating of 8.8 in just 58 minutes of game time, ranking him the fourth-best player on the field.

3) ChrisMD

If there is one word that defines ChrisMD, it is consistency. Be it scoring insane free kicks in his YouTube videos or a yearly performance in the Sidemen Charity Match, the Guernsey native has never failed to deliver as one of the best YouTube footballers.

Despite playing only 67 minutes, Chris managed to score YouTube All-Star's opening goal and maintained an impressive xA and xG of 0.78 and a total rating of 9.0, tied with the second-best player in the game.

2) Miniminter

No list of best players from any Sidemen Charity Match can be complete without Simon "Miniminter." With three hattricks in four games, all of which were completed with insane strikes, everyone was eager to see the YouTuber take to the stage.

Sadly, this year's Sidemen Charity Match did not feature Miniminter scoring a hattrick. However, he was able to bag a goal and an assist, which was enough to earn a rating of 9.0.

1) Manny

The undisputed MVP of the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match was none other than TBJZL's younger brother, Manny. With his best ever showing in a charity match, the latter took a page out of Miniminter's book by delivering a hattrick and an assist within just 54 minutes.

With an insane xA and xG of over 1.52, Manny's unstoppable pace and tenacity kept the YouTube All-Stars on their toes. The YouTuber ended the game with an astonishing match rating of 9.7, cementing him as the best player in this year's Sidemen Charity Match.