"I need to enjoy a little bit" - Eden Hazard claims he did not enjoy training under Chelsea manager despite having the best spell under him

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he didn't enjoy training under former Blues manager Antonio Conte despite having his best spell under the Italian tactician.

Hazard recently looked back on his seven years at West London during an interview with former teammate John Obi Mikel on The Obi One Podcast. The Blues legend had the privilege of working with a couple of world-class managers at Chelsea, such as Jose Mourinho, Maurizio Sarri, Rafa Benitez, and Conte.

However, Hazard has now come out to reveal that he didn't enjoy training under Conte, with whom he won the 2016-17 Premier League title. Speaking about the Italian tactician, as quoted by The Mirror, he said:

"I think my best time at Chelsea was with Antonio Conte."

When Mikel pointed out that Hazard didn't enjoy training under Conte, the Belgian said:

"Not at all. All the week training. I was going out Saturday, I need to enjoy a little bit because I know the day after is going to be back on the training ground. I have to do something, it's my only 90 minutes I can enjoy. You remember him, stopping, tactics, 'no we have to do that'. Saturday was the best day for me."

Many will argue that Hazard arguably had his best spell at Chelsea under Conte. The pair worked together for two seasons in West London, with Hazard scoring 34 goals in 94 appearances. He also won the PL and FA Cup titles under the Italian manager.

Eden Hazard reveals his admiration for Chelsea manager

Eden Hazard has backed Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino to bring the club back to where they belong in the Premier League.

The Argentine tactician has been saddled with the huge task of nurturing a relatively young Blues team that has shown quite a good amount of potential this season. Their recent performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium where they played out a 1-1 draw, is a clear indication that they could be heading in the right direction under Pochettino.

Meanwhile, club legend Hazard revealed in the aforementioned interview that he "loves" the Argentine tactician and backed him to come good for the Blues. In his words, via The Chelsea Chronicles, he said:

"As a Chelsea fan, you want them to be first. You want them to win every game. I know they have a good manager, I love Mauricio Pochettino. I think he can bring the team back to where it should be, but the Premier League is so hard.”