"I just broke my f**king knee" - IShowSpeed gets injured after doing a backflip during Brazil IRL stream

YouTube personality Darren Watkins Jr., better recognized by his alias "IShowSpeed," found himself in a difficult position after he hurt himself during a dance-off. For context, the streamer (who is now in Brazil) engaged in a dance battle with fellow creator Vinicius "Boca De 09" earlier today (February 19), which he livestreamed.

Amid the dance battle, Darren executed one of his trademark moves, a backflip, which he performed multiple times. However, the streamer collapsed to the ground shortly afterward and appeared to have injured himself. He later claimed:

"I just broke my f**king knee."

"That sh*t hurt!" - IShowSpeed hurt during a dance-off with Brazilian creator

IShowSpeed has some iconic dance moves, including his signature backflips. However, it seems that the streamer may have injured himself during his most recent attempt at them.

The streamer participated in a 1v1 dance battle against Boca De 09, a 16-year-old Brazilian creator and internet personality. However, Darren ended up worse off after injuring himself during the competition.

He stated:

"Holy sh*t, I think I broke my f**king knee. Oh f**k! Ah sh*t, that sh*t hurt. This little f**king ni**a! I should have never danced battled his crazy a** ni**a. I just broke my f**king knee 'cause of him, bro. "

After receiving assistance from Boca De 09, he exclaimed:

"Oh hell no! I'm about to die in Brazil! Obrigado ('Thanks' in Portuguese)."

It's worth noting that the streamer tends to exaggerate things as part of his online persona. Moments later, a Neymar look-alike entered the building, prompting the streamer to once again express excitement, likely indicating that he hadn't really broken any bones in his knee. Watch the clip here:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's clip

The clip of the streamer claiming to get injured during his dance battle against fellow creator Boca De 09 caught the internet's attention and garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their reactions to the viral clip (Image via X)

IShowSpeed's trips to Brazil have been quite eventful, with this being his second visit to the country. In January 2024, the streamer was pranked by fellow YouTuber Arab, who orchestrated a fake kidnapping in Brazil. Clips from this stream went viral soon after.