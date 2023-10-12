[Watch] IShowSpeed wears Indian cricket team's jersey and plays 'Tunak Tunak' on loudspeaker in streets of Mumbai, asks people to dance

IShowSpeed has taken the internet by storm with his stream in India. The popular American YouTuber has landed in India to watch the upcoming 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Ahead of the battle in Ahmedabad, IShowSpeed decided to spend some time in Mumbai, where he roamed on the streets with a loud speaker in his hand. He played his favorite 'Tunak Tunak' song on the device and asked the people standing near him to dance.

Most of the people turned him down, but a young boy going to school in his uniform decided to shake a leg with the YouTuber. You can watch the video here:

Speed also took the speaker with him when he got a haircut in Indian style. The American star, who is a big fan of Virat Kohli, enjoyed the haircut and described it as one of the best experiences of his life. You can watch the video here:

IShowSpeed thought he got arrested in Mumbai

A short video from his YouTube stream has surfaced on X, where Speed can be seen confused after local police came near him. It seemed like the police had come to solve another problem in the area where Speed was. The American rapper mistook it and thought he was getting arrested. You can watch the clip here:

Apart from his antics on the streets, Speed also gained the attention of the fans with his batting and bowling at a local ground in Mumbai. He missed the first shot that he played while batting and loudly screamed that he was playing like Babar Azam.

With the ball, he attempted bowling like Lasith Malinga and almost fell on the ground. IShowSpeed will head to Delhi tomorrow and then take a flight to Ahmedabad to watch the India vs Pakistan game live.