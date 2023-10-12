[Watch] IShowSpeed throws a cricket ball in Lasith Malinga's style, loses balance and almost falls on the ground

IShowSpeed has reached India to watch the 2023 World Cup live. The popular YouTube streamer has been having the time of his life in India. In a video shared on X, the YouTube star can be seen trying his hand at bowling.

In case you didn't know, IShowSpeed is a big fan of Virat Kohli. He regularly talks about Kohli on his social media streams. To cheer for Kohli, the YouTube star has traveled to India to watch the 2023 World Cup live.

Before that, IShowSpeed decided to interact with his Indian fans. He wore a Kohli ODI jersey on the streets and engaged with the fans. In a video shared on X, the YouTube star can be seen bowling a cricket ball in Lasith Malinga's style. He lost balance while delivering the ball and almost fell on the ground. You can watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on X. So far, the tweet has received close to 6,000 likes, while the video has been watched 210,000 times on the platform.

IShowSpeed wanted to bowl again but fans wished to click pictures with him

After delivering the first ball, the YouTube star said that he wanted to throw the ball again. However, the fans watching him bowl were more interested in clicking selfies with him instead of letting him continue trying his hand at bowling. The YouTube star obliged and posed for pictures with the ones who came to watch him bowl.

It looks like Speed has come to India to watch the India vs Pakistan match live. His stream has been live on YouTube ever since he landed in India. Apart from bowling, he also had conversations with a local fruit vendor, who had an argument with him over money. You can watch that video in the above tweet.