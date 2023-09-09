Did IShowSpeed score in Sidemen Charity Match? Fans react as streamer misses a penalty and two open goals

With the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match behind us, viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Darren "IShowSpeed" and his performance in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Sidemen FC event. With over 60K fans in attendance at West Ham United's London Stadium and millions of viewers online, Speed had a match to forget as he only managed to bag an assist in YouTube All-Stars' 5-8 defeat against the Sidemen team.

IShowSpeed made quite the headlines after he went in for a two-footed tackle on Jimmy "MrBeast" within the first two minutes of the game. Staying true to his online moniker, Speed was quick on the ball but struggled to stay onside and missed three open chances as well as a penalty, which ultimately led to him earning a rating of 7.6, the fourth-best among the YouTube All-Stars.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's performance in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match

As expected, after missing three easy goals and a penalty, multiple fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on Darren's performance. This image has been retweeted by a multitude of users, mostly as a jibe against the Cristiano Ronaldo fan. One user even took shots at CR7 while mocking Speed.

Another user went in on Speed after he whiffed his penalty kick straight at JJ "KSI," stating it was the worst spot-kick he had seen.

Aside from his "six-star" skills, IShowSpeed was further put through the wringer after a user created a fake Ballon d'Or nomination for the YouTuber.

Safe to say, fans won't let Darren live down this YouTube All-Star performance anytime soon.

The 2023 Sidemen Charity Match was a thirteen-goal thriller that raised over £2 million for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust, and Rays of Sunshine.