"Bought my first car": YouTube streamer IShowSpeed reveals getting a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborgini Huracan

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has revealed that he bought his first car. The 19-year-old jubilantly shared pictures on his social media showing off his brand-new Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan with fans praising him on the purchase. Darren is a well-known fan of the Portuguese footballer, having traveled around the world to watch him play.

IShowSpeed is very popular on YouTube, mainly for his coverage of football-related content. His IRL streams from stadiums while watching the FIFA World Cup and other competitions have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on his channel. It is no secret that he is obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo, and his first car's livery reflects it quite nicely.

Taking to X, the streamer posted pictures of himself posing beside his custom-made Lamborghini, with the caption:

"Bought my first car"

"Oh my god!": IShowSpeed goes wild after watching his Lamborgini donned in a Cristiano Ronaldo livery

Darren has been a long-time fan of the Al Nassr striker, having gone to Saudi Arabia on multiple occasions to watch him play. Over the last couple of years, the YouTuber has grown exponentially in popularity within the football world, even getting an invitation to IRL-stream the last Ballon d'Or awards ceremony. A clip of him reacting in disbelief after Lionel Messi got the award even went viral on social media.

It suffices to say that IShowSpeed idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo, and had quite a wild reaction after coming face to face with the Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini. The streamer could not contain his excitement after the livery was unveiled by people at the dealership, ecstatically shouting:

"Oh my god, oh my god. Oh my goodness! A Ronaldo car?!?"

Speed got quite emotional as well, covering his face and stating:

"It even has my YouTube- Speed Gang. I'm on the ground, bro. Let's go!"

What's more, IShowSpeed also bought a Lamborghini Urus, like his fellow streamer Kai Cenat, for his normal use after his friend Slipz told him that he would not be able to drive the Huracan regularly.