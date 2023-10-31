"Blud thought Ronaldo was nominated" - IShowSpeed reacting to Messi’s Ballon d'Or win has fans gasping for air

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" surprised the community by livestreaming from the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony. A moment from the broadcast, during which the content creator reacted to Lionel Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or, spread like wildfire on social media.

Being a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed had hoped that his idol would win the prestigious award for the sixth time. Unbeknownst to him, the Portuguese football legend had not been nominated for this year's award.

The streamer went berserk after Lionel Messi was announced as the winner. He shouted out loud in surprise and even appeared to cry.

The Ohio native's antics have elicited numerous reactions from netizens on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan writing:

"Blud thought Ronaldo was nominated."

Netizens say IShowSpeed won't get invited to Ballon d'Or after his reaction to Messi winning the award goes viral

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed's disappointment at his idol failing to win the highly coveted football trophy was trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. One fan joked that the streamer was about to start "barking" during Lionel Messi's acceptance speech:

X user @scubaryan stated that the recently unbanned Twitch personality would not get invited to Ballon d'Or again. They said:

"Bro, everyone was staring at him, he's never getting invited again."

One community member believed that the YouTuber was the "loudest one" at the ceremony:

X user @ChaseHoops_ was amused by IShowSpeed's expressions after Lionel Messi was announced as the winner:

Meanwhile, one netizen remarked that the content creator should learn how to behave in certain situations:

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

IShowSpeed is one of 2023's most-watched YouTube streamers. He hit a major career milestone this year when his primary channel surpassed 20 million subscribers.