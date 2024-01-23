IShowSpeed reacts after being gifted special Cristiano Ronaldo watch by fellow streamer Adin Ross

Popular YouTube star IShowSpeed was stunned after fellow streamer Adin Ross gifted him a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired watch for his 19th birthday.

IShowSpeed, a.k.a Darren Watkins Jr., who celebrates his birthday on January 21, is an ardent fan of the Portuguese sensation. On his live streams, he often dresses up in shirts of the 38-year-old striker.

Watkins went live on his YouTube channel and recorded the unboxing of his present. At first, he was left confused by the cover and was unsure what the box, that had the "CR7" logo printed on it, contained.

After struggling for a while, Ross and Watkins eventually managed to unbox the item, revealing it to be a $150,000 watch from Jacob & Co, inspired by the Real Madrid icon.

Reacting to the present on his live stream, IShowSpeed said (via Dexerto):

“Oh my f**king god. It’s the Ronaldo watch! It’s the Ronaldo watch. It’s the $100k Ronaldo watch. Oh my f**king god I love you bro. Oh my f**king god.”

Today, the 19-year-old streamer is one of the most popular content creators, boasting an incredible 22.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Meanwhile, Ross, who is fairly well-known, is quite a few subscribers away from his colleague (4.12 million).

IShowSpeed asks Ronaldo Nazario if he's Cristiano Ronaldo's father in live stream

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

IShowSpeed had the honor of meeting former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Ronaldo Nazario. The video of this meeting was streamed by the internet sensation on his YouTube channel.

Speaking to the Brazilian legend, who scored an incredible 298 senior club career goals and won two Ballon d'Or awards and World Cup titles each, Darren Watkins Jr. asked:

"Are you Ronaldo dad?"

The confused 47-year-old replied:

"What do you mean? I'm the first Ronaldo."

Watkins then remarked:

"You're the first Ronaldo, so you're Ronaldo's dad right?"

Still perplexed by the question, the former striker said:

"Yes."

Unfortunately for the content creator, this conversation only added to his confusion about Cristiano Ronaldo's parents.

Watkins' hero, Ronaldo, recently won three prizes at the Globe Soccer Awards for his exploits in 2023. Among these was the Maradona Award, given to the best goalscorer in 2023. Ronaldo bagged a total of 54 strikes for club and country last year, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane to the honor.