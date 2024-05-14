"Come on mate": IShowSpeed fakes an English accent and pretends to be KSI while streaming in South Korea

Darren "IShowSpeed" has been IRL streaming from South Korea and after a group of women seemingly recognized the YouTuber, he pretended to be KSI. The Ohio native tried impersonating the Sidemen star by trying to initiate an English accent, and it seemingly fooled the locals. Darren has become one of the most popular YouTube personalities over the last few years, with fans from all around the world. He was in a store when he was passing by a group of girls, and one of them asked him if it was actually him:

"Are you Speed?"

Known for pulling pranks and his chaotic personality, IShowSpeed decided to refuse and claimed to be KSI instead. He immediately started speaking with his best English accent:

"No, my name is KSI, hello. Come on mate, what are you on about? F**king hell!"

IShowSpeed seemingly dupes a group of Koreans into thinking he is KSI

The 19-year-old streamer has been on friendly terms with Olajide "KSI" for years, having collaborated with him on multiple occasions. Recently, IShowSpeed also signed a contract with PRIME as a content creator, the beverage company that was founded a couple of years ago by Olajide and Logan Paul.

Both of them frequently try to one-up each other with pranks, bantering online. Now that Speed is in South Korea live streaming, it seems that he has taken to impersonating his fellow YouTuber. Speaking with an English inflection, he even asked the group of girls about London:

"How are you guys doing? You guys ever been to London?"

Keeping up the act, IShowSpeed even pretended that the Sidemen were his friends, questioning the girls about potentially featuring in one of their videos:

"Ay mate, you have got to come to London, come to Brixton mate. Come to Brixton, it's f**king crazy, alright? Yeah, come to London mate, meet my friends the Sidemen. You want to be in a Sidemen video?"

It seemed that the streamer's fake English accent and acting skills paid off, with one of the Korean women saying the name of Sidemen member Miniminter. Darren nodded in approval and bid them farewell. He even tried using some English slang before walking out of the store:

"Yeah, Miniminter, that's my f**king guy, yeah? Alright, have a nice one mate. Hey, don't take a piss while you're at it!"

The whole incident on stream was naturally very amusing to viewers, with clips being shared all over social media. In related news, IShowSpeed has also announced a stream from North Korea in the coming days, but fans will have to wait and see if he holds up his end of the promise.