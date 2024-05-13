"He just called me a n***a" - IShowSpeed freaks out after believing a South Korean fan used the "N-word" on him

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has finally unveiled his latest expedition. The streamer is currently in South Korea, hosting an IRL (In Real Life) stream. Since he is one of the most popular faces in the YouTube scene, many fans tracked down his live location and came up to meet him. One such fan ended up having a rather peculiar interaction with the streamer.

The fan in question approached Darren, declaring that he would be a "superstar" one day. Darren responded by inquiring about his plans, to which the other individual said that they wanted to be a singer. Darren replied:

"You a singer? (The fan replies, 'Yeah') Come one, sing a song for me, sing a song. Live right now, sing something right now."

It's unclear if the fan meant he wanted to be a Korean singer or a singer of English songs. Nonetheless, when he started singing an English verse, one of his words appeared to be very close to the 'N-word.' Darren quickly lashed out, stating:

"Ni**a? Ni**a? He really said ni**a! He just called me a ni**a, bro. See I knew 'Nae Ni**a' (referring to Wowkie Zhang's "Nae Ni")."

The fan, taken aback by the streamer misconstruing what he sang, responded:

"No, no, no, I did not say that."

Watch the bizarre clip here:

"You're IShowMeat, right?" - South Korean fan trolls IShowSpeed by referring him to his infamous flashing incident

In August 2023, during one of his YouTube streams, IShowSpeed accidentally revealed his genitals live on stream. This naturally led to an online meme spree, with numerous people dubbing him "IShowMeat."

It seems that the nickname hasn't lost its steam. During his stream today (May 13, 2024), the streamer met one of his fans in South Korea. However, the fan greeted him by saying:

"What? IShowMeat. (After the streamer responds, 'What did you say?') You're IShowMeat, right?...IShowMeat?"

A visibly frustrated Darren responded by stating:

"No, my name is IShowSpeed. (The fan responds, 'No, you are IShowMeat') No...it's IShowSpeed!"

The streamer's South Korean trip has already started with a host of viral moments. Surprisingly, at one point during the stream, Darren claimed that he would travel to North Korea for an IRL stream. However, it's unclear if he was being serious.