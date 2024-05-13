"Tomorrow, join my stream" - IShowSpeed claims he will livestream from North Korea, fans react

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to his streaming shenanigans. However, his next one, or so he claims, could potentially be quite challenging. For context, the streamer took to his South Korea IRL stream today (May 13), to reveal his plans to travel to North Korea tomorrow.

It's worth noting that North Korea is known for strictly monitoring most cyber activities, including livestreaming. In fact, YouTube, the Google-owned company is blocked in the country. Hence, it's unclear right now if Darren meant what he said. Speaking to his chat, he claimed:

"Yo chat, tomorrow (May 14), join my stream. I'm going to North Korea."

He also spoke about the possible timings of the so-called North Korean stream, stating:

"The stream is going to be 5:30 pm Eastern, 10:30 UK/Europe, Saudi Arabia is going to be like 4 or 5 am and over here (South Korea), it's going to be 6:30 am."

Fans left concerned over IShowSpeed's bold claim about traveling to North Korea

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is well-acquainted with exploring different corners of the world. He's conducted numerous IRL streams from various new destinations, and, at the time of writing, his latest expedition is unfolding in South Korea.

He also announced plans to livestream from North Korea tomorrow. Streaming from there would present some notable challenges, particularly considering that the platform he streams on is banned there.

The clip of the streaming speaking about his next IRL stream was shared by one of his verified fan pages on X.com (@SpeedyUpdates1), garnering many reactions. Here's what the fans think about his plans:

Fans react to the streamer's latest claims (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans warn the streamer over his claims to travel to North Korea (Image via X)

Given IShowSpeed's tendency to joke and troll, it's wise to approach his claim with caution. Livestreaming from North Korea, despite his announcement, might not materialize as straightforwardly as it seems.

Speaking about the streamer, Darren recently made another bold claim. This time it involved French footballer Kylian Mbappe's future. According to the streamer, he claimed that he knows that the Frenchman will not be going to Real Madrid this summer, despite most sources saying so.